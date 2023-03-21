Ford Launches the MEB-Based Explorer EV, Engineered and Built in Europe

Ford has announced the all-electric Explorer, its third electric vehicle, with reservations now open for European customers. The Ford Explorer will be available to order later this year for under €45,000.
Ford has previously teased its next electric vehicle that it was working on in partnership with Volkswagen. Many wondered how different it would look compared to the Volkswagen ID.4, which shares the same MEB platform. Ford has decided for a radical change, and the all-electric Explorer doesn't give away its origins. Ford says the Explorer is only the first in a line of new electric vehicles that leverage the brand's American roots but are designed, engineered, and built for the European market in Germany.
FoMoCo has designed the Explorer as a mid-size crossover fully equipped for families and adventures. The electric SUV promises an "outstanding digital experience" thanks to unique software features and connected technologies. Hopefully, even though it is built on Volkswagen's ailing MEB platform, it would not suffer from the same software issues as its partner's ID. range of electric vehicles.
The all-electric Explorer combines a huge movable SYNC Move touchscreen and a fully-connected infotainment system with wireless app integration and advanced assistance technologies. The 15-inch movable touchscreen can smoothly slide up and down to suit the driver and conceals a private locker storage space for valuables. The SYNC Move infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The exterior design features a fresh interpretation of Ford's iconic American SUV for the electric era. Instead of a traditional grille, Ford talks about a "shield" design. Although the carmaker doesn't give away the technical details, the Explorer will be a true family vehicle. The storage compartment has a 470-liter (16.6 cu-ft) capacity in a five-seat configuration. The cabin also features a spacious center console between the driver and front-seat passenger that can hold a 15-inch laptop. Ford promises the Explorer will offer a premium experience thanks to quality materials and sculpted sports seats.
Ford Explorer will be able to fast-charge from 10% to 80% in just 25 minutes, just as fast as the updated Volkswagen ID.3. This makes us believe it will also support 170-kW DC Fast Charging and has a similar battery capacity of 77 kWh. Ford promises that the Explorer will have access to 500,000 charging points across Europe. Charging at home is not forgotten, as Explorer owners can schedule charging and pre-warm the cabin.
The electric crossover will be available in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel-drive variants. Standard equipment includes heated front seats and steering wheel, a massaging driver's seat, and dual climate control. The optional hands-free tailgate complements the standard keyless entry system to help owners access the trunk when their hands are full. Explorer also offers Assisted Lane Change and Clear Exit Assist on a Ford in Europe for the first time. The latter provides warnings of approaching cyclists before opening the doors.
Ford Explorer is the first electric vehicle assembled at Ford's Cologne EV Centre in Germany, with the American carmaker aiming to offer an all-electric portfolio by 2030. Customers can experience virtual electric Explorer test drives from their desktop or mobile device through various driving environments. The Explorer will be available to order later this year in two trims, Explorer and Explorer Premium, with prices expected to start below €45,000 ($48,500).
