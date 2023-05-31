The Iconic Jaguar E-Type Gets Electrified With Electrogenic's Innovative Plug-and-Play Kit

Electrification isn't limited to just new EVs. What happens if you have a classic car and wish to transform it by fitting an electric powertrain? Well, one of the companies specializing in these types of conversions is Electrogenic. The brand has revealed the first customer Jaguar E-Type (XK-E) to be fitted with its plug-and-play EV conversion kit.
Electrogenic is a UK-based brand that aims to future-proof automotive icons. It provides drop-in kits for converting iconic models, such as the Land Rover, classic Mini, Porsche 911, and Triumph Stag. However, the company carries out bespoke projects, so the list isn't limited to the examples above.
These kits are made with convenience in mind. They're designed to be simple to install – a qualified technician can easily fit them. But one of the best parts about them is that they slot neatly into the existing architecture of the vehicle, meaning the conversion is entirely reversible. So, not only is the existing architecture and structure preserved, but if customers have a change of heart regarding their electrified classic car, they can simply transform it back.
The first customer Jaguar E-Type to enjoy an EV conversion is a striking 1962 Series 1 Roadster. Not only does it benefit from zero-emission performance, but the British design icon now weighs less than the original machine.
Of course, performance is also a significant incentive to electrify your classic car. With the E43 kit, the E-Type can produce 160 hp (120 kW) and 460 lb-ft. (620 Nm) Of instant torque. It can speed up to 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in under six seconds, with a top speed of over 100 mph (161 kph). It will also deliver a punch of acceleration at any speed via the single-speed, fixed-ratio transmission. Those looking for even higher performance for their E-Type can go for the E64 kit, which provides 201 hp (150 kW) and 620 lb-ft. (840 Nm).
The batteries are densely packed using the brand's proprietary mounting system, minimizing the space they take up. In the E-Type's case, this is especially important, as the interior dimensions are pretty small.
Using lightweight componentry, Electrogenic ensures that weight is kept to a minimum. The E43 and E48 versions are lighter than the standard car, while the E63 tips the scales at the same weight as the original.
The company develops and manufactures its technology, including the software, PCBs (printed circuit boards), and digital dashboards. What's more, the vehicle management technology is also developed in-house. The mechanical componentry, such as the mounting system and the in-line and transverse reduction gearboxes, are manufactured in the UK.
Electrogenic repurposes the original Smith instruments to display vital information. The fuel gauge instead shows the state of charge, and the oil temperature becomes the charger temperature. Moreover, the engine temperature is now, as you'd expect, the motor temperature and the RPM shows the motor's RPM with a scale factor of half.
The E-Type kit can be fitted on Series 1 to 3 vehicles in both the Coupe and Roadster forms. All the kits come with a fast cabin heater and rapid CCS charging as standard. Customers can expect a full CCS charge to take about 50 minutes.
Although the company hasn't revealed any figures regarding the kits for the E-Type, we know that the pricing for the classic Mini kit starts at just £15,000 (around $18,550) plus VAT, while the Land Rover Defender kit starts at £24,000 (almost $30,000) plus VAT.
This example is finished in a beautiful hue of opalescent silver blue. It's equipped with Electrogenic's E43 package, meaning it features 43 kW, OEM-grade batteries that provide more than 150 miles (241 km) of range in real-world driving. Other options in the E-Type Kit range include larger-capacity E48 and E62 options with 48 kW and 63 kW of batteries, respectively, bringing the range to 160 miles (257 km) and 200 miles (322 km).
The motor is bolted into the space vacated by the gearbox, while the batteries are housed low down in the engine bay, replacing the cast-iron engine block. They're also nestled at the rear of the vehicle, taking the place of the fuel tank and spare wheel. This way, weight distribution is optimized for natural handling. In the E63 model, which features the most batteries, the extra ones are tucked away behind the rear seat.
It ensures that customers benefit from the modern technology you'd expect to find in a newer car. For instance, the E-Type packages come with carefully optimized Eco, Sport, and Traffic profiles – they're the result of an extensive testing program and are paired with energy-recouping regen for the brakes and throttle. Furthermore, customers can infinitely configure the setting to find their ideal setup.
Electrogenic is rapidly expanding its network by working in close partnership with a growing network of installer partners across the globe. The EV conversion kit for the Mini was announced at the beginning of May, and we will surely see more and more models added to Electrogenic's roster.
