Stock Mazda MX-5 Miata Completes 1,000-Mile Drive Using Coryton 100% Fossil-Free Fuel

Both gasoline and diesel are byproducts of crude oil. Burning fossil fuels produces a lot of nasty pollutants that harm both us and the environment. Given these circumstances, increasingly stricter emission regulations will ultimately lead to an outright ban on the sale of new fossil-fuel vehicles.
Norway, for example, will ban the sale of new gasoline- and diesel-fueled passenger vehicles in 2025, with commercial vehicles to follow in 2035. President Biden’s executive order 14057 mandates all new privately-owned light duty vehicles sold by 2035 to emit zero harmful emissions.
Many countries have pledged to follow suit by 2040 at the latest as part of the Glasgow Declaration. There is, however, a problem with this phaseout. Many vehicles will continue to pollute after 2040 given that gasoline and diesel production won’t come to a grinding halt. What are we going to do with said vehicles? One notable solution is fossil-free fuel such as Sustain 100% from Coryton Advanced Fuel Ltd. The British company proved its sustainable fuel in a bone-stock Mazda MX-5 Miata that has recently completed a 1,000-mile (1,600-km) drive across the United Kingdom.
The drive included sustainable fuel-powered laps at racing circuits in each of the UK nations, namely England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. The completely unmodified sports car averaged 45.6 miles to the gallon, excluding the hot laps. That converts to nearly 38 U.S. miles per gallon or nearly 6.2 liters per 100 kilometers, which is thoroughly impressive for a sporty roadster with a naturally-aspirated 2.0L four-pot engine.
“Sustainable fuel is a real and credible player in our efforts towards net zero. It's a solution that performs incredibly well, works with our existing vehicles and has the potential to significantly reduce the amount of CO2 we release compared to fossil fuels,” said Coryton director David Richardson. “The product and technology are ready to go. The industry needs support to help scale up operations, which can be done gradually.”
Coryton Advanced Fuel Ltd’s Sustain 100% is produced exclusively from agricultural waste such as straw and waste from crops. Given that approximately 90 percent of vehicles in the United Kingdom feature internal combustion engines, the gradual rollout of sustainable fuels would surely make the transition toward net zero that little bit easier for everyone.
