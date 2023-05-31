Jaguar Recalls All I-Pace Electric SUVs Produced Through May 2023 Over Battery Fire Risk

Jaguar is currently living on life support. Had it not been twinned with Land Rover, the Leaping Cat of Coventry may have gone under based on the British automaker's rather abysmal sales. On the other hand, Jaguar is reinventing itself by dropping internal combustion engines in favor of zero-emission propulsion.
The only electric vehicle that Jaguar makes nowadays has been recalled to the tune of 6,367 vehicles in the US, namely all I-Paces made for the US from the start of production (June 5, 2018) until May 25, 2023. That's a pretty bad omen for Jaguar's all-electric future, but unsurprising for an electric vehicle.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Coventry-based manufacturer started looking into multiple reports of vehicle fire back in February 2022. The Product Safety and Compliance Committee, together with Engineering, were informed of thermal overload events. Given these circumstances, Jaguar Land Rover contacted the battery's supplier for more detailed analyses.
Said high-voltage battery supplier is LG, the South Korean behemoth that agreed to reimburse General Motors a whopping $1.9 billion over the Bolt EV's battery fiasco. Jaguar and the battery supplier still haven't determined the root cause for the battery fires. No fewer than eight fires have been reported in the US market alone between June 2019 and May 2023.
As such, the Recall Determination Committee tasked Engineering with developing a software update for the battery energy control module. Said update is designed to monitor the lithium-ion battery's operational status. If the software determines that something isn't quite right, it limits charging capacity to 75 percent. In case of a warning message, owners are recommended to take their I-Paces to the nearest dealership for diagnosis and/or repair.
What kind of repair? If necessary, the dealer will replace the battery and module at no charge. Jaguar will reimburse owners who replaced the battery and module from their own pockets before the issuance of this safety recall. There are no reports of accidents, injuries, or worse as a result of this problem.
Dealers will be informed of the recall (number 23V-369) on June 8. Owners will be notified by first-class mail no later than July 21. Affected vehicles were produced for the 2019 through 2024 model years at Manga Steyr's plant in Graz, Austria.
Penned by Ian Callum, who left Jaguar in 2019 after two decades with the British manufacturer, the I-Pace is based on the D7e platform. All-wheel drive is standard, and the high-voltage battery is rated at 85 kWh net and 90 kWh gross.
Range is estimated at 246 miles (396 kilometers) by the EPA, and zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) takes 4.5 seconds. The only trim level available in the United States at press time is the R-Dynamic HSE, which costs $72,000.
