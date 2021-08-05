The Infiniti Q60 Luxury Coupe May Be Discontinued Over Poor Sales

The successor of the G-series coupe, the Q60 was unveiled as a production-ready car for the 2017 model year with a choice of 2.0- and 3.0-liter engines. Not long after that, luxury automaker Infiniti furthered the lineup with a high-performance version that boasts 400 horsepower and optional AWD.
Does the Q60 Red Sport have a place alongside the soon-to-be-unveiled Z sports car from Nissan? As a car lover, I would say hell yes. But as fate would have it, Infiniti doesn’t earn too much dough from selling the Q60 because it doesn’t sell rather well in this crossover- and truck-driven market.
Automotive News understands that Nissan’s posher division may discontinue the Q60 in 2023, most likely for the 2023 model year, although the cited publication doesn’t offer a reason why or a source for this report. Whatever the case may be, the sales chart paints an extremely bleak picture.
In the second quarter of 2021, the compact executive coupe that rivals the BMW 4 Series couldn’t do better than 840 units in the United States. A total of 2,792 examples of the breed were sold in 2020, down from 5,043 in 2019. Those are tremendously fewer units than the Q50 sells and used to sell in the past, and don’t even get me started about the company’s utility vehicles.
Over at Nissan, the 370Z doesn’t fare too well either because it’s a very old car. But on the upside, the Z has the potential to steal customers from the Toyota GR Supra with the availability of a six-speed manual transmission.
It makes a lot of sense for the all-new Z to replace the Q60 although it doesn’t have the same high-quality materials and the same fit and finish. As for the NISMO-branded performance version, that would be a fitting replacement for the “Project Black S” that never saw the light of production.
