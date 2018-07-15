Jaguar J-Type Trademarked, But What For?

After filing the trademark for C-Pace with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, it so happens that Jaguar applied for J-Type too. Filed on July 10th, 2018 under classes 9, 12, and 37, the trademark is under examination for the time being.
Ian Callum, the chief designer of Jaguar, expressed in an interview from about two years ago that he’s open to making a mid-engine replacement for the F-Type. Could this be the direction the British automaker is heading? The truth is, it isn’t easy to figure out what Jaguar plans to do with this particular piece of intellectual property.
AutoGuide.com points out that the -Type suffix goes on sports cars, as we’ve seen from the E-Type all the way to the F-Type. The J in J-Type could also be an indicator of the relationship with the XJ full-size sedan, which will be reborn in 2019 as an electric flagship. There’s gossip in the rumor mill a coupe might happen to battle the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe, though nothing is official at the time of writing.
On the other hand, the revival of the XK is not a matter of if but when. Callum told the said last year at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance that he wants “a two-seater and a 2+2. We’re working on something now.” Although nothing was approved by the higher-ups at the time, the chances are things might have changed.
Last, but certainly not least, don’t forget that J-Type shares one letter with the XJ13 from the 1960s. One example of the mid-engined roadster was produced under the supervision of engineering director William Heynes, and the prototype never raced the likes of the Ford GT40 and other icons of that era.
Looking at the bigger picture, the J-Type could be tied to the J-Pace that would top the SUV lineup with Porsche Cayenne-fighting credentials. Given this circumstance, there’s no denying the J-Type will be larger than the F-Type if Jaguar decides to put it into production.
On that note, which do you prefer between J-Type, XK, and XJ Coupe?
