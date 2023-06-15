2023 Honda Civic Type R Drag Races Hyundai Elantra N, 2023 Nissan Z Says "Sayonara"

A showdown of the manuals, the following video brings together a couple of performance-oriented cars and one proper sports car. In the front-wheel-drive corner, we have a blue-painted Hyundai Elantra N and a white Honda Civic Type R. The gray-painted Nissan Z features the oldest platform of the bunch, yet it's rear-wheel drive and it packs a bigger punch.
Let's begin with the heaviest car, shall we? At 3,519 pounds (1,596 kilograms), the Z may seem like a porker compared to the more expensive Civic Type R and value-oriented Elantra N. Be that as it may, the additional heft is offset by a twin-turbo V6 shared with Infiniti's discontinued Q60 Red Sport 400.
Currently priced at $40,990 compared to $43,795 for the CTR, the Japanese coupe is officially rated at 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (474 Nm). Torque may seem underwhelming, especially in comparison to the B58 inline-six turbo engine of the Supra. On the other hand, remember that BMW's lump is a wholly different animal. Not only does it develop more ponies and torque than advertised, but it's also referred to as the modern-day 2JZ for its beefy hardware and sheer tunability.
The FL5 is – hands down – the best compact hot hatchback of the moment. Honda really pushed the envelope of the Civic's front-driven chassis with it, and you'll notice this by means of plenty of wheelspin at launch. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mill cranks out a respectable 315 horsepower, whereas torque is estimated to top 310 pound-feet (420 Nm). It's no Focus RS, but it's more than enough for a front-driven setup.
Tipping the scales at 3,190 pounds (1,447 kilograms), the Civic Type R is the lightest car of the three. Hyundai's award-winning Elantra N weighs 3,208 pounds (1,455 kilograms), and had it been equipped with the optional dual-clutch transmission, the four-door sedan could have developed 10 extra ponies for 20 seconds at a time. But alas, the overboost function isn't compatible with the standard manual gearbox.
With 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet (392 Nm) to its name, there's no denying the South Korean contender doesn't stand a chance against the Civic Type R. The Japanese hatchback also dons better tires, which makes a world of difference from a dig. Even from a rolling start, the Elantra N just can't catch up to and pass the Civic Type R for the win.
Their best quarter-mile times are 13.9 and 14.4 seconds, with zero-to-60 acceleration clocking in at 5.3 and 5.9 seconds. If you prefer metric, that would be zero to 100 clicks. Against the Z, that Civic Type R can only dream of a missed gearshift for a chance to win against the 370Z's successor. The rear-drive coupe posts 5.0 seconds flat to 60 miles per hour and 13.5 seconds in the quarter mile, thus besting the 5.3 and 13.9 seconds (just like before!) of the more expensive FL5 CTR.
