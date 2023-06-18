Tuner Demands New E-Class Money To Turn Your Mercedes GLE Coupe Into the Mint Edition

Carlex Design has developed a thing for minty conversions, as after that Mercedes-Maybach GLS unveiled earlier this year, they have applied a similar treatment to the smaller and more affordable Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.
Named the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Mint Edition, the bundle includes enhancements inside and out. And if you must know, it costs a lot of money. But more on the Benjamins in a few moments, as first, we have to delve into the novelties starting with the exterior.
Here, the tuner gave it a two-tone look, with satin black on the upper parts of the body and a minty hue used on the rest of the panels, separated by a pinstripe. An AMG-inspired makeover is part of the upgrades, with the premium mid-size crossover coupe sporting several add-ons all around.
It has a Panamericana-like grille adorned by the Carlex logo, an aggressive diffuser, a small tailgate-mounted spoiler, and quad exhaust tips. Featuring a rally-style design, the concave wheels suit the makeover, and they measure 23 inches in diameter. This GLE Coupe looks like an AMG 63 model to us, but in the social media post embedded below, Carlex says it's a normal Benz.
The interior follows a similar theme, mixing the minty hue with several black accents. Reupholstered entirely by Carlex Design, the cockpit sports carbon fiber trim. And if you forget the tuner behind the project, then you'll have to look at the seatbacks, as these display its name, and so do the headrests, by the looks of it. Their logo was also added to other parts of the cabin.
With a lead time of 20 days for the Exterior Pack and five days for the Interior Pack, you are looking at a grand total of €56,500 (equal to $61,105). This comprises the aforementioned wheels. The exterior enhancements are available separately at €16,500 ($17,845); for the interior ones, you must cough out €32,000 ($34,610). The alloys are another €11,000 ($11,895), and all prices exclude tax.
For the equivalent of roughly $60,000, you could get a new Mercedes-Benz E-Class in our market. You could also opt for a fresh-off-the-line GLE SUV, which has an MSRP of $62,650. Therefore, anyone ordering Carlex Design's interior and exterior upgrades for the GLE Coupe, which do not comprise a power boost, probably doesn't know how much money they have in the bank.
And if that's the case, why not opt for the range-topping AMG version of the GLE Coupe instead? Or better yet, for a Lamborghini Urus, an Aston Martin DBX707, or a Ferrari Purosangue? After all, if you're going to blow a small fortune on these upgrades, you might as well settle for something that is a bit more exotic than the GLE Coupe.
