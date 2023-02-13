Tuned Mercedes-Maybach GLS Should Come With Turquoise-Blocking Eyewear

Certain materials and colors have become way too common in the tuning business. Carbon fiber is but one, and so is the forged carbon made famous by companies such as Mansory. Turquoise is also too popular for its own good, and this controversial hue has been used by Carlex Design on one of their latest projects, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS.
Pictures of the finished car, or rather the luxury SUV if you will, were shared by Carlex Design online last weekend, revealing a combination of turquoise and black on the outside, with the latter used on the hood, side mirror casings, pillars, roof, and part of the tailgate.
You may not be able to tell due to the image quality, but there are quite a few gold accents, too, like the ones on the grille, which contribute to the brash stance of the project. The tuner’s emblem can be seen on the side skirts, and the wheels, which do not seem oversized due to the big proportions of the vehicle, measure 23 inches in diameter and have a gold look and turquoise accents.
Think you’ve seen enough turquoise for one build? Well, then you should not open the door, as the minty hue dominates the cabin. It was partially applied to the steering wheel, lower parts of the dashboard, door cards, center console, front and rear armrests, and seats. The latter have a diamond pattern, and black piping. And speaking of black, it can be seen on other parts of the interior. We’ve got to hand it to Carlex Design, because even if this Mercedes-Maybach GLS is a bit too much, at least it doesn’t feature a starlight headliner.
Since they haven’t said anything about the firepower, it is likely stock. And as some of you may remember, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS is available in the ‘600’ configuration, sporting an engine that was exclusively developed for Maybach. Working in conjunction with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, the 4.0-liter V8 unit, with dual turbos, is very punchy. In fact, it develops 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque, which, when combined with the 550 hp (558 ps/410 kW), allows this big high-rider to accelerate to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.8 seconds.
Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph), and even if the fuel consumption doesn’t really interest anyone who can afford a brand new Maybach GLS 600, it is rated at 14 mpg in the city and 20 mpg on the highway (16.8-11.8 l/100 km). How much money would that be? Try $165,100 before the destination charge and dealer fees, which could otherwise get you two normal Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 SUVs, three GLEs, or five GLAs. The AMG G 63 is pricier, coming in at a minimum of $179,000.
