Mansory Thinks the Maybach GLS Deserves a Bulbar and a New Photo Shoot, What Say You?

We kid you not, Mansory actually gave a bulbar to the Mercedes-Maybach GLS. But you already knew this from our previous coverage dating back to almost half a year ago, when the controversial tuner released the first pics of the build.
Why bring it into the limelight again when it has the same power and looks almost identical? Well, because it’s not every day that one gets to see a Maybach, regardless of the model, with a bulbar strapped to its face.

That is obviously the most controversial feature of the build, and it has a chrome finish, just like the OEM grille, and a few other things on the outside. For something that was modified by Mansory, the GLS in question doesn’t look that bad, save for the bulbar of course. It also has a metal bar below the rear diffuser that looks similar to the one on the G 550 4x4, only it is mandatory on the truck, in case someone rear-ends it.

A few carbon fiber elements are on deck too, and new wheels that measure 10x24 inches, wrapped in 295/35 tires. The tuner’s logo bedecks certain parts of the exterior, and just like before, they couldn’t be bothered with releasing any images of the cockpit. As a result, we are going to assume that it hasn’t been updated, though they do have new upholstery for it in their catalog, a carbon fiber steering wheel, additional carbon trim, new floor mats, and some other things.

Just like their previous Maybach GLS project, this one too has a power boost, and it enjoys an identical 820 ps (808 hp / 603 kW) and 980 Nm (723 lb-ft) of torque. This translates to a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 4.4 seconds, and a 300 kph (186 mph) top speed, Mansory says.



