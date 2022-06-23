Mansory's Mercedes-Maybach GLS Looks Like Something Florida Man Would Drive

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS can’t look trashy? Well, Mansory obviously begs to differ, hence their latest take on the luxury SUV from the Stuttgart car brand.
It doesn’t sport a fancy new name, but then again, there isn’t anything fancy about it, especially with that big bulbar up front, which is an optional extra found on the tuner’s shelves. Next to it, anyone who wants to turn their Maybach GLS into a redneck-y mobile can get a similar protection for the rear bumper too, as well as matching side skirts.
Don’t go anywhere yet, as Mansory isn’t done with this luxury cruiser. A few carbon fiber elements are available for it, too, such as the apron, side mirror caps, and rear diffuser with F1-like brake light mounted in the middle. The vertical bars in the front grille can be darkened out on request, new tailpipes can be fitted and the 10x24-inch wheels, shod in 295/35 tires, are available too.
They may have not released any images of the interior at the time of writing, but the tuner claims that it can be reupholstered in fine leather, with 3D embossing, and Mansory embroidery. A carbon fiber steering wheel, various carbon inserts, new floor mats, and a few other bits and bobs round off the visual makeover inside.
Thanks to the new turbochargers, complemented by the high-performance catalytic converters, sports exhaust system, and ECU remap, the engine has reached new heights. In fact, it now kicks out 820 ps (808 hp / 603 kW) and 980 Nm (723 lb-ft) of torque, Mansory says. The extra oomph over the stock variant of the Maybach GLS has dropped the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration to 4.4 seconds, while increasing the top speed to 300 kph (186 mph). An engine cover made of carbon fiber completes the changes here.
