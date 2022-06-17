2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS Going Under the Knife, Grille Grows Bigger

Almost three years after its unveiling at the Guangzhou Auto Show in China, Mercedes-Maybach has been spied testing the 2024 GLS once again. The facelifted luxury SUV will continue the tradition of the current model, which became the first Maybach outside the S-Class series.
Still gunning for the likes of the Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Range Rover, and other posh high-riders, the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS will get a few visual tweaks and maybe some technical ones too.
In the design department, it is clear that the imposing grille has become bigger. It protrudes more into the bumper, otherwise new, with restyled lower side air intakes. The headlamps haven’t changed a bit, as they have identical shape and graphics, but there is enough time for Mercedes’ luxury sub-brand to take care of this aspect too, and the wheels, which are the same ones as before.
At the rear, it looks unchanged, for the most part. The bumper, complete with the shiny trim and incorporated reflectors, as well as the shape of the tailgate, and the diffuser, with the tailpipe trim, carry over. The heavy camouflage around the taillights suggests that these are new. Also, it is worth noting that the scooped prototype didn’t feature the typical Maybach logos on the rear pillars, yet the final production model will most likely add them back.
Zooming in on certain pictures reveals that the dashboard panel, or part of it, looks the same as before. It still incorporates the dual-screen setup, combining the infotainment system in the middle and the digital instrument cluster behind the wheel. Nonetheless, the displays will at least get new software. Mercedes-Maybach could top it off with new upholstery and trim. It is too early to speak about the engine family, though we wouldn’t expect any surprises in this department once the facelifted Maybach GLS premieres, probably sometime next year.
In the design department, it is clear that the imposing grille has become bigger. It protrudes more into the bumper, otherwise new, with restyled lower side air intakes. The headlamps haven’t changed a bit, as they have identical shape and graphics, but there is enough time for Mercedes’ luxury sub-brand to take care of this aspect too, and the wheels, which are the same ones as before.
At the rear, it looks unchanged, for the most part. The bumper, complete with the shiny trim and incorporated reflectors, as well as the shape of the tailgate, and the diffuser, with the tailpipe trim, carry over. The heavy camouflage around the taillights suggests that these are new. Also, it is worth noting that the scooped prototype didn’t feature the typical Maybach logos on the rear pillars, yet the final production model will most likely add them back.
Zooming in on certain pictures reveals that the dashboard panel, or part of it, looks the same as before. It still incorporates the dual-screen setup, combining the infotainment system in the middle and the digital instrument cluster behind the wheel. Nonetheless, the displays will at least get new software. Mercedes-Maybach could top it off with new upholstery and trim. It is too early to speak about the engine family, though we wouldn’t expect any surprises in this department once the facelifted Maybach GLS premieres, probably sometime next year.