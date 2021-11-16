Facelifted Mercedes-Maybach GLS Shows Tacky Chrome Bling in First Spy Photos

New RZR Turbo R From Polaris Raises Bar for Turbocharged Side-by-Side Industry

Imagine you have $200,000 burning through your pocket, waiting to be spent on an SUV that would make a new Range Rover sigh with envy. 26 photos



The customers in question aren’t exactly hard to define. It’s the “look-at-me-I’m-successful” crowd that finds chrome bling to be tasteful, which is true if you’re stuck in the 1970s when the Malaise Era was in full swing.



Every single review I’ve read or seen of the



It's also ludicrously expensive at $160,500 before taxes and options, and even at this price, Merc has the audacity of charging $575 for a trailer hitch. We’re living in a pretty insane world, and it’s even crazier based on the commercial success of the Maybach-branded GLS. Recently spied in Germany with redesigned taillight graphics, the full-size utility vehicle will be refreshed in 2023 together with the Benz-branded sibling.



Mercedes can't make a case for anything other than a V8 with mild-hybrid assistance. Codenamed M177, the engine in the 600 currently makes 550 ponies and 538 pound-feet (730 Nm) of torque.