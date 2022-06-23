Massive GTA 6 Leak Includes Everything from the Launch Date to Story Details

While Rockstar is struggling to milk Grand Theft Auto V in every possible way, most fans of the franchise are already eagerly waiting for the next big version of the game.
Grand Theft Auto VI, often referred to as GTA 6, is unlikely to be here earlier than 2025, according to an earlier report. But new information that has reached the WWW this week claims otherwise.
First and foremost, the information comes from MatheusVictorBr, who has a mixed track on Rockstar scoops. So while the details below sound intriguing, and in many ways make a lot of sense, you’d better take them with a healthy pinch of salt for now.
According to the leak, the story will take place in a modern world. It’ll be set in the 2020s and could take place in various locations such as Carcer City, Cuba, and Vice City. Two siblings, one male and one female, will be the two characters that will put players on opposite sides of the law – the male will be a federal agent, while the female will be wannabe serial killer.
Rockstar is apparently working on making the action the GTA 6 feel a lot more realistic, so it plans to include modern weapons that haven’t been available before. Furthermore, it’ll allow players to destroy buildings, obviously as part of the same open-world concept as before.
Now, the release date.
The leak claims the next version of Grand Theft Auto would land earlier than originally expected, as Rockstar plans to launch the game in 2024. Certainly, GTA becoming available in two years is very optimistic, especially as another famed leaker recently said the development of the game is still in the early phases.
Without a doubt, many of the details that are part of this alleged leak could be just wishful thinking, and this is why it’s very important to avoid taking anything for granted at this point. Rockstar has obviously refused to say a single word on the leak, as staying shut means GTA V’s sales wouldn’t be affected in any way.
