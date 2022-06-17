Mansory Opens the Candy Shop With Turquoise Bentley Bentayga Speed

First of all, the Bentley Bentayga, especially in the hot Speed specification, is not exactly the kind of ride to fly under the radar. But if you want more out of it, then Mansory has the solution. It’s called the Feroza Edition, and while we initially thought that it’s an Italian word, it appears that it is an Arabic name that means ‘victorious’ – guess this vehicle was probably made for one of the tuner’s Middle Eastern customers. After all, they do have a showroom there, located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
In the design department, Mansory’s Feroza Edition take on the Bentayga Speed features blacked-out chrome trim. Every shiny piece, from the grille to the window surrounds, has received a dark look, and that is arguably the only interesting modification. A new grille, with the tuner’s logo sitting at the top, is part of the makeover, together with the chin spoiler with side blades, and different things attached to the front bumper. The hood came from the aftermarket world, and so did the side trims, and mirror caps.
It has additional LED lighting up front, and a six-fin diffuser at the back, with cutouts for the new quad exhaust pipes (the stock Bentayga Speed has two oval tailpipes), and an F1-style brake light in the middle. A new spoiler decorates the tailgate, and the wing above the rear windscreen is much bigger. We can see additional trim in the rear bumper, and on the C pillars, behind the three-quarter windows. The Bentley emblem has been blacked out, and by the looks of it, so have the reflectors, and taillights.
fast SUV much wider than before, they are complemented by a set of multi-spoke alloys, with the tuner’s center caps, and a touch of turquoise, reminiscent of that crazy paint finish (that’s not a wrap, is it?). Finally, it is also worth mentioning that some of the parts added to it by Mansory sport a forged carbon look, which is apparently a new trend in the tuning world.
Think you’ve seen enough turquoise for one day? Well, you haven’t, so without further ado, let’s move on to the cockpit, with the sole picture of it released by the tuner at the time of writing revealing that almost every touchable surface sports the lively shade. No matter if we’re talking about the dashboard panel, seats, center console, steering wheel, gearshift lever, pillars, and we reckon the headliner too, everything has a turquoise look, contrasted by a few carbon fiber bits and pieces.
In the stock Bentayga Speed, the twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine produces 635 ps (626 hp / 467 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and four-wheel drive, enabling a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint in 3.9 seconds, and a 306 kph (190 mph) top speed. Mansory claims that they have increased the output and thrust to 900 ps (887 hp / 662 kW) and 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft) respectively, dropping the acceleration time to 3.5 seconds, and increasing the super SUV’s maximum speed to 323 kph (201 mph). The vehicle is said to return 17.8 l/100 km (13.2 mpg US) combined, and emit 423 g/km of CO2.
