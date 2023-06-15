Mercedes Elevates In-Car Voice Control to New Levels, ChatGPT Getting Integrated Into MBUX

Mercedes-Benz will make its MBUX voice assistant Hey Mercedes a lot more competent by integrating ChatGPT via Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. Those who wish to test the new intelligent voice assistant can sign up starting June 16, provided they own a Mercedes-Benz equipped with the MBUX infotainment system.
I remember my first contact with the Mercedes-Benz MBUX voice assistant in 2018 when the current generation A-Class launched. No matter how carefully I worded my questions, it was almost impossible to pass my commands. I couldn't even convince MBUX to recognize the "Hilton Hotel" as a valid destination for the navigation system. Later, when I talked to Mercedes-Benz technical staff, I asked them why they insisted on developing their own voice assistant instead of using one from Google or Apple. To my utter perplexity, they emphasized that their solution was superior.
Carmakers always had a love-and-hate relationship with IT giants. They don't see it as a partnership but a fight for users' data. As such, keeping all the data in-house was better, even if risking alienating their customers by offering crappy services. Ultimately, all carmakers understood that IT companies like Google, Apple, or Microsoft provide better services. Mercedes-Benz understood, too, and announced a partnership with Microsoft to integrate ChatGPT with its MBUX voice assistant.
This will likely bring a new level of interaction between Mercedes-Benz owners and their vehicles. While most voice assistants are limited to predefined tasks and responses, ChatGPT can understand natural language to expand the topics to which it can respond. Mercedes-Benz says its voice assistant will be able to answer complex questions and offer comprehensive answers thanks to ChatGPT.
One of the top concerns about ChatGPT integration was data privacy, and Mercedes-Benz explained how the partnership with Microsoft helped in this regard. Through Azure OpenAI Service, Mercedes-Benz can tap into ChatGPT wizardry without giving up the data to Microsoft. The voice-command data collected is stored in the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud, where it is anonymized and analyzed. This is possible thanks to Azure's enterprise-grade security and privacy capabilities.
Mercedes-Benz will start a beta program for the new ChatGPT-enabled voice assistant on June 16 in the US. Over 900.000 vehicles equipped with the MBUX infotainment system will be eligible. The US-focused beta program is expected to last three months, during which customers can try out the new technology as early adopters. In return, Mercedes-Benz developers will use the data to set priorities and further develop the voice control system.
The German carmaker doesn't say what happens after the three-month period ends. Hopefully, Mercedes-Benz will use the information it gathers from this pilot to improve the voice assistant and roll out ChatGPT to more markets and languages. It will be interesting to watch, especially as European Union just announced plans to set strict boundaries for artificial intelligence. Many consider them too restrictive and detrimental to the development of novel technology.
