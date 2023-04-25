2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class W214 Engine Options Detailed

Rather surprising for the automaker that prides itself on engineering excellence, Mercedes didn't publish any underhood photos of the W214. Revealed to mostly positive reception solely in four-door sedan guise, the 214 series can be had with four- and six-cylinder lumps with mild-hybrid or with plug-in hybrid assistance. For the sake of simplicity, we'll be detailing the powertrain choices for the US market first and European markets after.
Longer, wider, and more spacious than the W213 it replaces, the all-new model is available in two flavors in the United States, both of them equipped with 4MATIC all-wheel drive. The 350 4MATIC opens the list with a 2.0-liter turbo, whereas the 450 4MATIC levels up to a 3.0-liter turbocharged lump with two extra cylinders.
Both powertrains feature an integrated starter generator and the nine-speed automatic that premiered in the W212 a decade ago. The electric motor is integrated into the 9G-Tronic, and the motor is capable of summoning up to 22 horsepower and 148 pound-feet (201 Nm).
From a displacement of 1,999 cubic centimeters, the M254 engine develops 255 horsepower at 5,800 revolutions per minute and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) between 2,000 and 3,200 revolutions per minute. Mercedes lists the US-spec E 350 4MATIC with a top speed of 130 miles per hour (209 kilometers per hour), exactly the same as the six-cylinder E 450 4MATIC.
The bigger sibling is dubbed M256, and its larger displacement obviously means a little more oomph. At full song, the E 450 4MATIC is much obliged to crank out 375 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of twist. EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings for the US models aren't available at the moment of reporting.
Moving over to the W214 for European markets, the OM654 turbo diesel is the only diesel available. Be it rear- or all-wheel drive, the E 220 d produces 197 ps at 3,600 revolutions per minute and 440 Nm at 1,800 to 2,800 revolutions per minute. In old money, these metric figures mean 194 horsepower and 325 pound-feet.
The mild-hybrid assist part of the powertrain makes 23 ps and 205 Nm (23 horsepower and 151 pound-feet). Next up, the RWD-only E 200 is rated at 204 ps and 320 Nm (201 horsepower and 236 pound-feet). Regardless of the engine, the 214 series comes with a five-link setup for the rear axle and four-link suspension up front.
As opposed to the US market, Europe gets three plug-in hybrids: E 300 e, E 300 e 4MATIC, and E 400 4MATIC. All of them feature the four-cylinder turbo mentioned earlier, and all three feature a 25.4-kWh battery that can be charged at up to 100 kilowatts. Range tops 115 kilometers (71 miles) in the E 300 e, whereas 4MATIC models can drive in EV mode for up to 109 (68).
The internal combustion engine's output figures are similar to those of the E 200. The electric motor is rated at 129 ps and 440 Nm (127 horsepower and 325 pound-feet). Merc estimates total system output at 313 ps and 550 Nm (308 horsepower and 406 pound-feet).
Last but certainly not least, the E 400 e 4MATIC is the most powerful and torquiest W214 available at launch. Its four-cylinder turbo produces 252 ps and 400 Nm (249 horsepower and 295 pound-feet), the electric motor is exactly the same as in the E 300 e and E 300 e 4MATIC, and total system output levels up to 381 ps and 650 Nm (375 horsepower and 479 pound-feet).
