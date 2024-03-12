All-New Fifth-Gen 2026 Chevrolet Silverado Comes Out Digitally to Fight Ram and Ford

Last year, nobody dared trouble the pre-ordained atmosphere of the American automotive market. With rising fortunes and positive figures that haven't been around for some time, it was only logical that all the puzzle pieces would fall back into their traditional places.
As such, with mostly positive results, General Motors remained the largest US automaker with around 2.6 million sold vehicles, followed by the Japanese over at Toyota, delivering more than 2.24 million units, and Ford Motor Company placed third with almost two million examples. On the other hand, the nameplate sales chart was a bit shuffled.
So, as per tradition, Ford's F-Series remained America's darling with almost 751k examples delivered, followed by Chevrolet's Silverado from a distance, with over 543k units sold, and Ram's truck series reaching almost 445k units. The first non-truck model came from Toyota, of course, with its iconic RAV4 placing fourth. Meanwhile, the only surprise was Tesla's entry into the Top 5 with the best-selling Model Y.
Still, with almost 386k units estimated by the news outlets, it's a far cry from the beloved pickup trucks – Ford, Chevy, and Ram together sold no less than 1.73 million units of the F-Series, Silverado, and Ram trucks! As always, the full-size pickup truck sector remains the most lucrative across the US automotive industry, even if crossovers and crossover EVs are coming after its crown.
Naturally, that makes GM, Ford, and Stellantis very keen to keep their customers satisfied and painfully aware of the need to keep their models as interesting as possible. No worries, the Blue Oval company has already updated the 2024 F-150 with a mid-cycle facelift, and the heavy-duty lineup of Super Duty models is all-new thanks to the introduction of the fifth generation for the 2023 model year.
Likewise, Ram also announced the major changes for the 2025 Ram 1500 lineup, which include ditching the Hemi V8 in favor of the new 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six mill with two power outputs and the introduction of the revived Ramcharger as a range-extended EV model alongside the upcoming Ram 1500 REV. But what about General Motors?
Well, if we are to believe the whispers from across the rumor mill, the biggest of the Detroit Three is diligently preparing an update for the fifth-generation GMC Sierra as well as the potential introduction of the all-new fifth iteration of the popular Chevy Silverado. As for the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, they concur. For example, the Halo oto channel on YouTube provides fresh automotive info corroborated with their virtual designs; now, new CGI ideas exist about the upcoming Silverado.
The resident pixel master has tackled both the refreshed 2026 GMC Sierra 1500, which arrived early to expose its subtle updates across imagination land, as well as the potential reveal of the 2026 Chevrolet Silverado as an all-new full-size pickup truck – the latter through a partnership with an outlet dubbed GFCar. So, what do you think – is it a yay or a nay?
