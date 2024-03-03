The "Super-Sexy" Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Looks Royal in Blu Reale

The Italians have their ways when it comes to cars. They make them beautiful, slap an amazing color on them, put in an exciting powertrain, and that is it. Here is your "super-sexy" Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. This is what Alfa Romeo did with the 33 Stradale. Here comes the new car in Blu Reale.
Blue Reale is the most romantic way to say Royal Blue. That's Italian, baby! To honor the number 33, the automaker is founding the "33 Stradale Day," which will be on March 3 to mark the rebirth of an icon from the 1960s.
That is a symbolic 3/3, set to become an annual celebration for enthusiasts and more than 250 clubs around the world. The date recalls the name of the new Alfa Romeo fuoriserie, which is Italian for "custom-built."
What Alfa Romeo is trying to say is that since the launch of the 33 Stradale project, the brand registered a commercial growth of 33% from 2022. Either a PR stunt or a nice coincidence, it is obvious that the carmaker's first supercar in 17 years is working its magic on customers.
The Italians rolled out a new set of official images that show the car in Blue Reale, a paintwork that was originally available on the classic 33 from 1967. It now joins the color options available with the supercar, sitting next to the Rosso Alfa and Rosso Villa d'Este. It may not sound like much for a supercar. But keep in mind that Alfa is building only 33 exclusive units for 33 lucky customers around the globe.
The "33" in the name of the supercar is not just a tribute to the brand's heritage, but also marks the more recent success. In June 2021, which was exactly 33 months ago, the 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport won the historical Mille Miglia (One thousand miles). It is the competition that Enzo Ferrari himself referred to as "the most beautiful car race in the world."
Almost a century later, Alfa Romeo's CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, tagged the 33 Stradale as "the most beautiful car in the world" and called it "super-sexy" even before the official unveiling, making anticipation skyrocket.
Furthermore, 1933 was the year Tazio Nuvolari and his co-driver Decimo Companioni won the Mille Miglia in the 8C 2300. Later that year, that same car took Antonio Bravo straight to the top of the podium, winning the oldest endurance car race in the world in Sicily.
The Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1933, with Tazio Nuvolari and Raymond Sommer on board. During the race, with a two-leap lead, their tank started leaking fuel. At the pits, the leak was plugged by chewing gum. They had to stop several times to renew the makeshift repair. Yet, they won by approximately 400 yards (370 meters).
All the stories and trophies make the 33 a magic number for Alfa Romeo. Be it Rosso or Blue Reale. Regardless of the color, the supercar is powered by a 3.0-lite turbocharged V6 engine, a derivation from the Nettuno engine of the Maserati MC20, delivering 620 horsepower under the hood of the Alfa.
Customers can also go for a BEV, which is powered by three electric motors that generate together 750 horsepower. Equipped with a 90-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the supercar can drive as far as 280 miles (450 kilometers) before it needs to be plugged in again. Be it ICE-powered or electric, the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale comes with a top speed of 207 mph (333 kph, definitely not a coincidence!) and runs from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in less than 3 seconds. You expected 3.3, didn't you?
If you want one, you are not what the Italians would call "fortunato" ("lucky"). You will just have to wait for it to show up on the used car market because, in October 2023, Alfa Romeo announced that the 33 Stradale was sold out.
