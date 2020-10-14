Conor McGregor Treats Himself to a $3.5 Million Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 Yacht

When you’re Conor McGregor, buying something nice for yourself and the fam means an entirely different thing than what it means for us common folk. A “treat” for the family is, in his case, a $3.5 million Lamborghini yacht.
The MMA champ, who is worth an estimated $119 million, kicked off the week with a very special purchase, at the Italian Sea Group HQ, where he signed on the dotted line for a brand new Lamborghini yacht. We’re talking, of course, about the Lamborghini Tecnomar 63, which marks the Raging Bull’s first entry to the Sport Yacht World, and is often referred to as the Lamborghini or Supercar of the Sea.
And with good reason, too. Designed and built by the Italian Sea Group’s Tecnomar, it takes design cues from the Sian FKP 37 and delivers Lamborghini performance on water, thanks to a pair of V12 MAN engines delivering a total of 4,000 hp. The Tecnomar 63 is lightweight, at 53,000 pounds / 24 tons, and measures 63 feet / 19 meters, and incredibly fast, being able to reach top speeds of 60 knots.
Pricing for one such Lambo yacht starts at around $3.5 million, and McGregor made sure to get the 12th of the 63 that will be made. The number 12 holds special significance to him (he even has a line of whiskey dubbed Proper No. 12), while the green color recalls his Irish roots.
“The No.12 ‘McGregor edition’,” he writes of his new purchase on Instagram. “I am honored to secure the Number 12 edition of just 63 to be made. 1963 being the year Lamborghini first began, and 12 being, well you know Twelve!”
McGregor says he’s excited to “see the finished result during next seasons yachting season,” as anyone in his shoes would be. The entire family took part in the big moment, and he made sure to share photos of it on social media. In the meantime, he’s sailing the Mediterranen on a $7.2 million yacht The Devocean, a charter that goes for $120,000 a week.
