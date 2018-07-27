Conor McGregor Avoids Jail Time, Gets Slap on The Wrist After Insane Bus Attack

Drone Footage Shows SpaceX Giant Net Testing on the Water

UFC champ Conor McGregor has managed to avoid jail time after the April incident at the Barclays Center, which saw him attack a bus full of UFC fighters with a dolly. Just like many thought he would. 7 photos



More importantly for him, the charges were reduced from felonies to a misdemeanor, which ensures that his fighting career will continue unhindered. Had he become a convicted felon, he would have faced deportation and his UFC future would have been in danger.



For his participation in the April incident, which he instigated and continued, McGregor was initially charged with 1 count of felony criminal mischief and 3 counts of misdemeanor assault. Had he been found guilty on all charges, he could have spend 7 years behind bars.



Under a plea deal with the DA, McGregor pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct (a misdemeanor) and all the other charges were dropped. He was sentenced to 5 days of community service and anger management classes, and ordered to pay restitution for the damage he caused to the bus.



“I just want to say I'm thankful to the DA and the judge for allowing me to move forward,” McGregor told reporters waiting for him outside court, barely containing his grin. “I want to say to my friends, my family, my fans: thank you for the support.”



The DA, it seems, is equally happy about how the case turned out.



“This is a fair resolution that holds the defendant accountable, ensures restitution for the victims and requires the defendant to perform community service where he can reflect on his conduct and give back to society,” a spokesperson for the DA tells TMZ.



UFC President Dana White has no intention of letting McGregor go, the same report notes. He wouldn’t be the first UFC fighter with a violent behavior.



