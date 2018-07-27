autoevolution
 

Conor McGregor Avoids Jail Time, Gets Slap on The Wrist After Insane Bus Attack

27 Jul 2018, 10:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Sportsmen
UFC champ Conor McGregor has managed to avoid jail time after the April incident at the Barclays Center, which saw him attack a bus full of UFC fighters with a dolly. Just like many thought he would.
7 photos
Volkner Mobil Performance luxury motorhomeVolkner Mobil Performance luxury motorhomeVolkner Mobil Performance luxury motorhomeVolkner Mobil Performance luxury motorhomeVolkner Mobil Performance luxury motorhomeVolkner Mobil Performance luxury motorhome
McGregor was in a Brooklyn court some hours ago and he walked out a relatively free man, TMZ confirms. He basically got a slap on the wrist and will not serve a single minute in jail.

More importantly for him, the charges were reduced from felonies to a misdemeanor, which ensures that his fighting career will continue unhindered. Had he become a convicted felon, he would have faced deportation and his UFC future would have been in danger.

For his participation in the April incident, which he instigated and continued, McGregor was initially charged with 1 count of felony criminal mischief and 3 counts of misdemeanor assault. Had he been found guilty on all charges, he could have spend 7 years behind bars.

Under a plea deal with the DA, McGregor pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct (a misdemeanor) and all the other charges were dropped. He was sentenced to 5 days of community service and anger management classes, and ordered to pay restitution for the damage he caused to the bus.

“I just want to say I'm thankful to the DA and the judge for allowing me to move forward,” McGregor told reporters waiting for him outside court, barely containing his grin. “I want to say to my friends, my family, my fans: thank you for the support.”

The DA, it seems, is equally happy about how the case turned out.

“This is a fair resolution that holds the defendant accountable, ensures restitution for the victims and requires the defendant to perform community service where he can reflect on his conduct and give back to society,” a spokesperson for the DA tells TMZ.

UFC President Dana White has no intention of letting McGregor go, the same report notes. He wouldn’t be the first UFC fighter with a violent behavior.

VIP Sports conor mcgregor UFC bus
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Stealing Rocks - The Mars Sample Return MissionStealing Rocks - The Mars Sample Return Mission
The Judgemental Uber Guy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Detroit: Become Weapon How Portable Emissions Measurement Systems Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Bush Winch The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
To SUV or Not to SUV Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
 
 