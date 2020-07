In the process of making the announcement, he again offered fans and followers on his social media a glimpse into his fabulous, royal elbow-rubbing lifestyle, by sharing photos with the Princess and Price of Monaco. The Irish champ went racing water bikes with Princess Charlene, a former athlete and Olympian herself.Water bikes are exactly what their name suggests: the hydrocycle or “water velocipede” goes back to the 1870s and is a watercraft propelled by the movement of pedals. Both McGregor and Princess Charlene got to race on such watercraft, though the fighter doesn’t say who won the friendly competition. It wouldn’t have been elegant to disclose, whoever the odds may have favored.While the post and the photos may seem like a typical case of celebrity humble-brag , McGregor also used the occasion to share the news that he and the Princess will be teaming up on an upcoming water bike event that will benefit the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation. Started in 2012, the Foundation delivers programs like Learn to Swim and Water Safety to children in some 34 countries.“A phenomenal athlete and Olympian, we are teaming up for a 180km [112-mile] voyage in September to raise awareness in water safety,” McGregor says. “I cannot wait!”Because the introduction to the water bike was such a phenomenal experience, McGregor says he will be helping others to have access to it. He will incorporate the training he receives for the September event “under the McGregor F.A.S.T program to excel on these mounted water bike devices, which are incredibly good! It is like Freedom out there!”