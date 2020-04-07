The Ultimate Flex: Conor McGregor Wears $86K Platinum Rolex While Sparring

Airbus, MVRDV Unlock Full Potential of Flying Cars With the Vertiport

Unlike the rest of the world, his home comes with a gym, and he makes a purpose out of showing up all iced up for his training sessions. Call this the ultimate flex – while actually flexing.Last week, McGregor posted a video to his Instagram showing almost one minute of what we can only assume is a regular sparring session. As of the time of writing, it has over 7.7 million views because, whether we like it or not, he remains an intriguing, if many times controversial , figure.His sense of style is never off, though. Known for his love of expensive, exclusive timepieces, McGregor showed up for this particular training session wearing a rather rare Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40 in platinum, with diamonds on the dial instead of numeral hours.Initially launched in 1956, this Rolex is a true collector’s piece. It retails for upwards of $86,000, but can also be bought on the second-hand market for anything between $30,000 and $60,000, depending on its condition. It is an apparently unassuming but beautiful and powerful timepiece, and is often described as a watch not for the meek but only for the bold – which actually makes it the right choice for a man as active as McGregor.His version comes with the President bracelet and case made of platinum, which Rolex makes in-house and reserves only for its sport models. This makes it strong enough to take the few hits you can see it taking in the video at the bottom of the page – and then some. Rolexes are built to last, and McGregor has had this one since at least 2017, judging by his social media posts.The blue dial is all iced-out, with 10 baguette-cut diamonds selected and set by hand by Rolex gemologists. Powered by a chronometer-rated caliber 3255 automatic movement with a 70-hour power reserve, the watch comes with scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass and is water-resistant up to 100 meters.Not that McGregor isn’t partial to more obvious, flashier jewelry. However, when it comes to watches, his tastes are more subdued, though equally impressive: he’s also been seen recently with a Patek Philippe Nautilus ($90,000), a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dwell ($40,000) and a rose gold Breguet Classique ($16,000).