'73 Plymouth Duster Joins '65 Dodge Coronet and Three More Cars in New Hot Wheels Set

Just the other day I visited an old friend of mine. For some reason, I hadn't visited him at home for several years now. He's a big Hot Wheels enthusiast as well, and I was shocked when he pulled out his entire collection to show it to me. There were several Super Treasure Hunt vehicles inside, a few premium models, several classic Matchbox cars, and plenty of other diecast surprises. And we were both excited to discover the newest Hot Wheels Car Culture set available on the market.