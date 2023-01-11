2023 Hot Wheels Set of Eight Cars Looks Like Any Corvette's Enthusiast Dream

After a short period of relative calmness, it seems that the Hot Wheels gold rush is on again. We've already gotten a glimpse of the new case of mainline cars, a set of premium vehicles and that's not all. Chances are that in a few days from now, Red Line Club members will be able to make an exclusive purchase but more on that soon. Meanwhile, we thought we'd give you more information on the upcoming Corvette mix which we knew was coming out for about two months now.