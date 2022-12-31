'71 Datsun Bluebird 510 Wagon Was the Most Popular Super Treasure Hunt of 2014

In a rather surprising twist of events, the 2014 Super Treasure Hunt series included nine different Chevrolet vehicles. It also featured back-to-back Mustangs, as seen in Cases D and E. And most Hot Wheels collectors were relieved to see that Mattel had used only two non-licensed castings for the STH line-up that year. But let's get straight to the point and see the special appearance from Case F.
’55 Chevy Bel Air Gasser
Hot Wheels in 2014. The world had seen just three variations of this Brendon Vetuskey-designed casting before that point, as it was first launched in 2013.
Gassers are always popular with 1/64th scale diecast collectors, so using a Spectraflame Dark Blue paint and Mag-Style Real Riders wheels only added to the excitement. Almost 400 people voted the '55 Chevy Bel Air Gasser to take the title of Best STH of 2014, but that was only good enough to bring it up to P2 overall.
So, it comes as no surprise that some eBay sellers are asking as much as $495 for one of these special items! By the looks of it, you might have a tough time finding one for less than $300 for that matter. We've included a photo of both the standard version and the STH so that you can notice the differences between them.
If you find yourself developing an attraction for this casting, be warned! Some of the Red Line Club exclusive items can cost up to $4,000 or more! Aside from the two Candy Striper collectibles and the STH model, you'll need to get an additional 40 or so variations for a complete collection.
’70 Chevy Chevelle SS
STH item for 2014 also happened to be the fourth Chevrolet. The '70 Chevy Chevelle SS Super looked almost identical to the standard model, and it was considerably less popular than its predecessor. The Spectraflame Purple muscle car was the fifth iteration of the casting that was initially introduced in 2013.
While it was the first one to feature Real Riders wheels, Mattel would launch a Premium variation of it in the 2016 Car Culture series as well. Given its rather plain appearance, it comes as no surprise that you can get this special item for as cheap as $20 or $30. But you'll still have to buy at least a dozen more variations for a full collection of this casting.
Twin Mill
Finding all of them isn't going to be easy, and you also have to keep in mind that some are worth more than $100 today. But that's not the case for the 2014 STH, which you can buy for less than $30. It might have been cool back in the day, given it has two engines but newer Hot Wheels fantasy models are considerably more exciting.
’64 Chevy Nova Station Wagon
Abe Lugo designed this casting and it looks fantastic, but the choice of colors and decals for the STH variation felt a bit uninspired. The Real Riders Steelies were perfect for the job, but having flames on a station wagon didn't quite appeal to the general audience. All things considered, you'll still probably have to pay more than $50 to get this car in your collection.
’83 Chevy Silverado
Hot Wheels has released since 1968. There are probably thousands if not tens of thousands of different variations to look for if you're a fan of this type of vehicle. So it's only natural that several of them achieved Super Treasure Hunt status over the years.
The '83 Chevy Silverado is one of those special collectibles, and there are quite a few premium variations of this model out there. This may come as a shock to you, but some eBay listings have this Silverado STH sitting at almost $300. That sounds a bit expensive for an unpopular Super, so you might have to dig deeper to find some better offers.
’76 Greenwood Corvette
'75 Greenwood Corvette was up next, and you might remember we touched base on this casting back in November for Corvette month. This is arguably one of the coolest Hot Wheels castings of all time, and Mattel had Jun Imai working on it for its 2012 release. Once again this item will reveal that the life of a diecast collector isn't always easy, with prices going as high as $325 in some cases.
If you're not a fan of the Spectraflame Orange body, you can always opt for the white First Edition model or a different variation. And keep in mind that a basic '76 Greenwood Corvette should be available in stores soon as part of the 2023 mainline series.
’69 Corvette
A newcomer to the game might barely be able to tell it apart from the standard model, but once you have them side by side it's easy to understand why it's a bit more special than that. This casting has been around since 2006 and there's a new variation coming out in 2023 after a four-year-long hiatus.
’65 Chevy Impala
This is one of the older castings used that year, as it was initially launched in 1998. Design work was carried out by Phil Riehlman, and we haven't seen it in stores since 2017! We're happy to report that the '65 Impala isn't as expensive as some of the other STH collectibles we've seen before, and you can buy it for as cheap as $25.
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy acquired that special status while also finishing last in the Super Treasure Hunt popularity race.
The diecast manufacturer introduced this model in 2012, and it's no surprise that its 2015 appearance would also be the last one so far. Some eBay users are trying to sell these for as much as $60, but it would probably be wise to find the sub-$20 alternatives instead.
’71 Datsun Bluebird 510 Wagon
While the casting had only been in use since 2013, this would mark its fourth variation overall. And we've seen 21 more iterations so far, which goes to show that it has been in high demand ever since. The Spectraflame Red wagon looked as if it came straight from a meet at Daikoku Futo, and you might struggle to find one for less than $200.
’55 Chevy Bel Air Gasser
Hot Wheels in 2014. The world had seen just three variations of this Brendon Vetuskey-designed casting before that point, as it was first launched in 2013.
Gassers are always popular with 1/64th scale diecast collectors, so using a Spectraflame Dark Blue paint and Mag-Style Real Riders wheels only added to the excitement. Almost 400 people voted the '55 Chevy Bel Air Gasser to take the title of Best STH of 2014, but that was only good enough to bring it up to P2 overall.
So, it comes as no surprise that some eBay sellers are asking as much as $495 for one of these special items! By the looks of it, you might have a tough time finding one for less than $300 for that matter. We've included a photo of both the standard version and the STH so that you can notice the differences between them.
If you find yourself developing an attraction for this casting, be warned! Some of the Red Line Club exclusive items can cost up to $4,000 or more! Aside from the two Candy Striper collectibles and the STH model, you'll need to get an additional 40 or so variations for a complete collection.
’70 Chevy Chevelle SS
STH item for 2014 also happened to be the fourth Chevrolet. The '70 Chevy Chevelle SS Super looked almost identical to the standard model, and it was considerably less popular than its predecessor. The Spectraflame Purple muscle car was the fifth iteration of the casting that was initially introduced in 2013.
While it was the first one to feature Real Riders wheels, Mattel would launch a Premium variation of it in the 2016 Car Culture series as well. Given its rather plain appearance, it comes as no surprise that you can get this special item for as cheap as $20 or $30. But you'll still have to buy at least a dozen more variations for a full collection of this casting.
Twin Mill
Finding all of them isn't going to be easy, and you also have to keep in mind that some are worth more than $100 today. But that's not the case for the 2014 STH, which you can buy for less than $30. It might have been cool back in the day, given it has two engines but newer Hot Wheels fantasy models are considerably more exciting.
’64 Chevy Nova Station Wagon
Abe Lugo designed this casting and it looks fantastic, but the choice of colors and decals for the STH variation felt a bit uninspired. The Real Riders Steelies were perfect for the job, but having flames on a station wagon didn't quite appeal to the general audience. All things considered, you'll still probably have to pay more than $50 to get this car in your collection.
’83 Chevy Silverado
Hot Wheels has released since 1968. There are probably thousands if not tens of thousands of different variations to look for if you're a fan of this type of vehicle. So it's only natural that several of them achieved Super Treasure Hunt status over the years.
The '83 Chevy Silverado is one of those special collectibles, and there are quite a few premium variations of this model out there. This may come as a shock to you, but some eBay listings have this Silverado STH sitting at almost $300. That sounds a bit expensive for an unpopular Super, so you might have to dig deeper to find some better offers.
’76 Greenwood Corvette
'75 Greenwood Corvette was up next, and you might remember we touched base on this casting back in November for Corvette month. This is arguably one of the coolest Hot Wheels castings of all time, and Mattel had Jun Imai working on it for its 2012 release. Once again this item will reveal that the life of a diecast collector isn't always easy, with prices going as high as $325 in some cases.
If you're not a fan of the Spectraflame Orange body, you can always opt for the white First Edition model or a different variation. And keep in mind that a basic '76 Greenwood Corvette should be available in stores soon as part of the 2023 mainline series.
’69 Corvette
A newcomer to the game might barely be able to tell it apart from the standard model, but once you have them side by side it's easy to understand why it's a bit more special than that. This casting has been around since 2006 and there's a new variation coming out in 2023 after a four-year-long hiatus.
’65 Chevy Impala
This is one of the older castings used that year, as it was initially launched in 1998. Design work was carried out by Phil Riehlman, and we haven't seen it in stores since 2017! We're happy to report that the '65 Impala isn't as expensive as some of the other STH collectibles we've seen before, and you can buy it for as cheap as $25.
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy acquired that special status while also finishing last in the Super Treasure Hunt popularity race.
The diecast manufacturer introduced this model in 2012, and it's no surprise that its 2015 appearance would also be the last one so far. Some eBay users are trying to sell these for as much as $60, but it would probably be wise to find the sub-$20 alternatives instead.
’71 Datsun Bluebird 510 Wagon
While the casting had only been in use since 2013, this would mark its fourth variation overall. And we've seen 21 more iterations so far, which goes to show that it has been in high demand ever since. The Spectraflame Red wagon looked as if it came straight from a meet at Daikoku Futo, and you might struggle to find one for less than $200.