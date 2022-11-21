autoevolution
Feature: 2022 LA Auto Show
Car video reviews:
 

This 1973 Plymouth Duster Looks Like a Yard Find That’s Not Yet Ready for the Crusher

Home > News > Classics
• By:
Sold for just six years, between 1970 and 1976, the Plymouth Duster isn’t necessarily the most popular classic car these days, especially because it isn’t exactly easy to find.
1973 Plymouth Duster 11 photos
1973 Plymouth Duster1973 Plymouth Duster1973 Plymouth Duster1973 Plymouth Duster1973 Plymouth Duster1973 Plymouth Duster1973 Plymouth Duster1973 Plymouth Duster1973 Plymouth Duster1973 Plymouth Duster
During its short tenure in the car industry, it borrowed almost everything, including the general design language and the engines, from the Valiant, though it was only offered as a 2-door coupe.

The base engine, for instance, was originally a 198 (3.2-liter) six-cylinder, with a second straight-six joining the lineup in the form of a 225 (3.7-liter) unit. When it comes to V8s, the Duster could be ordered with a choice of three engines, namely 318 (5.2-liter), 340 (5.6-liter), and 360 (5.9-liter) configurations.

This particular Plymouth Duster rolled off the assembly lines with a 340 under the hood, but right now, what you’ll find instead of the engine is a lot of fresh air.

The Duster has most likely spent a very long time under the clear sky, and if you’re a car aficionado, you certainly know what this means. There’s a lot of rust, and the floors and the trunk obviously require quite a lot of repairs in this regard.

However, this Plymouth is far from becoming a rust bucket, and this is quite good news for anyone who plans to get it back on the road. But on the other hand, such an ambition isn’t by any means easy to accomplish given the overall condition of the car.

eBay seller gatorsconnection says the Duster was born with blue paint, so if you’re aiming for the original specifications, there’s no doubt you should get ready for a massive project.

The good news, on the other hand, is the Plymouth Duster is ready to go for cheap, as the selling price is just $1,600. The vehicle is located in Greenwich, New Jersey.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.

Plymouth Duster Plymouth Duster 1973 Duster Project Car yard find
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories