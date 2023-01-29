5 More Funny and Heartwarming G-Wagen Commercials to Put a Smile on Your Face

The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen has been in production for over 40 years now. In December 2020 the German manufacturer announced that the SUV had hit an important milestone, with 400,000 models leaving the factory floor during all those years. Sure, that doesn't sound like much if you compare it to a vehicle like Toyota's Corolla, but then again we are talking about a completely different machine and price range at the same time.
While the G-Wagen already has all the right features to help it become a commercial success, the advertising side of things should never be neglected in the process. You might have noticed a pattern in the first part of our story, as Mercedes-Benz has made sure that its marketing campaigns revolved around the most distinctive features of the G-Wagen. It's labeled as being stronger than time, among other things. And it doesn't stop there as you'll see soon enough.
5.SandBox
Mercedes-Benz commercial will hit speak to your inner kid, as it attempts to compare the miracle of childhood to the wonders of driving a G-Wagen.
Given this vehicle's potential, no doubt going off-road in it will provide seemingly endless hours of fun. And if you can't afford one yet, we've looked into the possibilities brought forth by the 1/64th-scale world. In a way, this video might remind you of an older Porsche commercial, but it definitely won't hit as hard.
4. Stronger Than Gravity
But at least we're happy to see that the agency in charge of this campaign put a little more effort into portraying this idea than compared to other spots. "Stronger Than Gravity" was meant to celebrate 40 years of G-Class, and portrays a G 350 d taking on the Punta Negra dam in Argentina. This is not something you should try at home, and the Behind the Scenes video revealed that several precautions were taken to ensure the driver's safety. While this spot doesn't quite reach the same Wow-level as Volvo's "Perfect Split", it still manages to deliver the message excitingly.
3. Sunday Driver
Formula 1 will instantly recognize Michael Schumacher. The German legend is driving a classic MB roadster when a modern Benz signals its intention of overtaking.
Diehard F1 fans will gasp for air seeing that Mika Hakkinen was driving the station wagon, given the amazing duels these two drivers have had during their careers. But it doesn't stop here, as the purpose was to show that the 4MATIC drive is so capable that even a normal person could overtake two F1 champions in a blink of an eye. While "Sunday driver" was funny enough, it all goes to the next level when the woman driving the G-Class calls Mika a "senior citizen".
2. Your Mutter
Volkswagen's "Unpimp your auto" concept, but "Your Mutter" (Mother in German isn't as short or as fun for that matter. The G-Wagen is portrayed as a sort of mythical machine that's capable of delivering an unbelievable experience.
We did expect to see more than just two tests considering the length of the video. And while it's sort of funny, it all feels a bit exaggerated and not quite as natural as the "Sunday Driver" performance. Still, some people might relate to it, and using a multitude of different approaches to promoting a product is bound to reach a wider audience overall.
1. Built to Last
G-Class in the USA is $139,000 before tax, which isn't cheap by any standard. So if you're going to spend that kind of money on a car, you need a bit of peace of mind to live with that decision. You need someone to tell you that you're making the right choice and that your money is well spent.
Built to last is meant to reassure you that your new G-Wagen will easily pass the test of time and that it won't cause you any headaches. It will bring you that coveted feeling of freedom and adventure, and that's exactly why it's worth that much. And while you might struggle to comprehend why the video starts with a ballet dancer, you'll soon discover that Mercedes-Benz once again opted for a bit of humor and exaggeration to help market their iconic SUV.
