Diddy Is Back in New York City, Has a Ride to Impress, a Custom Mercedes G-Wagen Cabrio

Sean “Diddy” Combs is back in New York City. And he drove through the busy streets of the Big Apple with a worthy ride, a one-of-one Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen turned cabrio.
Music mogul Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, has been in the music industry for decades. His music and other collaborations helped him reach an estimated net worth of $900 million as of 2022, which allows him to live a very lavish lifestyle.
The rapper just shared a set of pictures as he arrived in New York City with City Girls’ Yung Miami, and the two rode in style in a custom G-Wagen. Diddy shared various pictures from behind the wheel of a black Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen that has been modified and turned into a Cabriolet.
The car belongs to Top Gear Imports dealership, which also posted pictures of Diddy and the bespoke ride. The SUV often makes appearances on the dealership's official Instagram account, where they said that "There is no other SUV out there that is as safe, reliable and fun as this thing and can seat 5 people comfortably." They added that the ride is "not for sale."
According to its description, the bespoke G-Wagen is based on a 2021 Mercedes-AMG G 63, and there’s no indication whether the dealership gave its original power unit an upgrade. The popular SUV leaves the factory with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which is rated at 577 horsepower (585 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, sent to both axles via a nine-speed G-Tronic automatic transmission.
Based on these figures, the rugged SUV can reach 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.5 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 149 kph (240 kph).
Both Diddy and Yung Miami are pretty familiar with the German brand, as the rapper treated the City Girls singer to a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 recently. Naturally, he also owns one. But driving a one-of-one Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen turned Cabriolet is exactly what Diddy needs while in New York.
