Brabus G-Wagen Looks Like a Toy Next to the New Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4²

You’ve seen countless pictures and videos of the latest-gen Mercedes-AMG G 63, not to mention numerous examples in the open, and some of you have also had close encounters of the third kind with the potent 4x4. But have you ever seen it next to the new Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4²?
If the answer to that question is ‘no,’ then you have come to the right place, because one of them recently had its pictures taken next to the G 63 4x4 Squared. And it looks like a child’s toy. These images also remind us of those comparisons between the G-Wagen and the latest Suzuki Jimny that wore similar attire.
The one on the left is obviously the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4². It is an even more potent take on the normal G 63, featuring portal axles, independent suspension, more ground clearance, different wheels and tires, roof rack with ladder at the rear for easier access to the stuff stored there, additional LED lights, fender flares, and a few other bits and bobs. It also has exclusive upholstery on the inside, digital rearview mirror, and special startup on the digital dials, and all of these draw a very clear line between the two models.
Unless you know about the firepower, then you probably think that the G 63 4×4² rocks a punchier engine. But that’s not the case, because the AMG Division stuffed the same twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 under the hood, which makes 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. That’s identical to the regular G 63, which needs 4.5 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill, and tops out at 137 mph (220 kph). Mind you, the brawnier off-roader is bigger and heavier, and therefore slower, and we cannot tell you about the performance numbers, because they haven’t been released.
As for the one on the right, it is more powerful, as it sports the Brabus 800 bundle. This means that it has no less than 800 ps (789 hp/588 kW) available via the right pedal, with the extra oomph achieved thanks to the new software and sports exhaust system. From 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), it is said to be one and a half seconds faster than the stock one, and that pretty much allows it to roam free with full-blown supercars, as long as it is in a straight line, because it’s no corner-devouring beast.
We don’t know about you, but if we had to choose, then we’d definitely get the G 63 4×4² instead of the Brabus 800, enjoying one of the finest 4x4s out there while we still can, because the G-Wagen is going electric in case you forgot. So, which of the two would you go for in a heartbeat?
The one on the left is obviously the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4². It is an even more potent take on the normal G 63, featuring portal axles, independent suspension, more ground clearance, different wheels and tires, roof rack with ladder at the rear for easier access to the stuff stored there, additional LED lights, fender flares, and a few other bits and bobs. It also has exclusive upholstery on the inside, digital rearview mirror, and special startup on the digital dials, and all of these draw a very clear line between the two models.
Unless you know about the firepower, then you probably think that the G 63 4×4² rocks a punchier engine. But that’s not the case, because the AMG Division stuffed the same twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 under the hood, which makes 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. That’s identical to the regular G 63, which needs 4.5 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill, and tops out at 137 mph (220 kph). Mind you, the brawnier off-roader is bigger and heavier, and therefore slower, and we cannot tell you about the performance numbers, because they haven’t been released.
As for the one on the right, it is more powerful, as it sports the Brabus 800 bundle. This means that it has no less than 800 ps (789 hp/588 kW) available via the right pedal, with the extra oomph achieved thanks to the new software and sports exhaust system. From 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), it is said to be one and a half seconds faster than the stock one, and that pretty much allows it to roam free with full-blown supercars, as long as it is in a straight line, because it’s no corner-devouring beast.
We don’t know about you, but if we had to choose, then we’d definitely get the G 63 4×4² instead of the Brabus 800, enjoying one of the finest 4x4s out there while we still can, because the G-Wagen is going electric in case you forgot. So, which of the two would you go for in a heartbeat?