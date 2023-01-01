5 Iconic Cars That Need To Make a Comeback

Will we see any iconic model make a comeback in 2023? Well, it's difficult to tell at this point, but we put together a list of nameplates we'd like to see return sometime in the future.
Ford Mustang Boss 429 - Ford has revived quite a few Mustangs in recent years. The Shelby GT500 and the GT350 are already regulars in the lineup, while the Hertz Shelby was brought back at some point as the GT-H. Ford also resurrected the Boss 302, the Mach 1, and even the California Special.
In short, Ford reheated all major Mustang iterations that were born in the 1960s. Except for one: the Boss 429.
First introduced alongside the Boss 302 in 1969, the Boss 429 was also created for homologation purposes. While the 302 went into production to homologate the Mustang for the SCCA Trans Am series, the 429 was put together to homologate the then-new 429-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8 engine for NASCAR. Ford's most powerful production car at 375 horsepower, the Boss 429 remained in showrooms until late 1970.
Of course, a modern 7.0-liter V8 is out of the question here but Ford could keep things interesting with a beefed-up version of the current 5.0-liter Coyote.
The fact that the company already announced a 500-horsepower Dark Horse model might be an issue here, but Ford could also turn to forced induction for extra oomph. Or better yet, the Boss 429 could sit between the GT and the Dark Horse output-wise, while offering a cool appearance package and a sportier suspension.
Dodge Viper - Launched in 1991, America's cool V10 sports car remained in production until 2010. It was revived in 2013 but it was laid to rest for good in 2017. While Dodge blamed it on poor sales, the Viper was sent into the history books because it was unable to comply with then-upcoming safety regulations.
Challenger Demon. But now that the Charger is set to become an all-electric muscle car, shouldn't Dodge revive the Viper as an EV?
Yes, it would require some investment that Stellantis might not be willing to do right now, but it's doable. Better yet, Dodge could revive the Viper as a mid-engined sports car and kick things off with a hybrid version to go against the upcoming electrified version of the Chevrolet Corvette.
As for the EV model, it would be in line with Stellantis' current direction and would give Dodge a competitor for all the cool all-electric supercars out there. There are no hints that the Viper is set to return but it's more likely to see a new Dodge sports car than a modern Mustang Boss 429.
Chevrolet El Camino - Yes, yes, I know, car-based pickups are no longer a thing. And since Chevrolet did not revive the El Camino while the Holden Ute was still in production, there's no chance the iconic nameplate will return anytime soon. But here's the thing: what if the El Camino comes back as a proper pickup truck?
Santa Cruz, Chevrolet could join in on the fun with a pickup smaller than the Colorado. And it already has the right vehicle in the third-generation Montana that was unveiled in Brazil in late 2022.
Yeah, it's not exactly exciting with that 1.2-liter three-cylinder rated 131 horsepower under the hood, but I'm sure Chevrolet would be able to work something out for the U.S. market. And with a beefed-up SS version good for up to 300 horsepower, it could steal a lot of customers from the highly popular Maverick.
Plymouth Barracuda - Unveiled two weeks ahead of the first-generation Mustang, the Barracuda was never as popular as Ford's pony car. It was also short-lived compared to its direct competitor. While the Mustang remained in continuous production since 1964, the Barracuda was discontinued after only 10 years.
But that was enough for this Mopar to become a legend and to spawn cars that morphed into rare and hugely sought-after classics. HEMI-powered Barracudas are now worth millions of dollars, a feat that most Mustangs can't brag about. Unfortunately, Plymouth was also discontinued in 2001, so a revival under this brand is impossible right now.
Challenger with a 'Cuda badge. Even in all-electric form.
Or maybe Plymouth returns altogether as a performance-oriented brand? As Harriet Tubman once said, "every great dream begins with a dreamer."
Shelby Cobra - Yes, I know, the Shelby Cobra is still alive and kicking through companies like Superformance, but my idea of a revival includes a brand-new, modern version. Not just a classic Cobra body with modern underpinnings, but a fully redesigned roadster. And yes, it should be all-electric because high-performance V8 cars will be extinct in a few years.
This modern Cobra should be built and developed by Ford performance and sit somewhere between the Shelby GT500 and the GT supercar in the lineup. As for motivation, it could use the same battery-motor combo as the Mustang Mach-E GT.
Bonus: Chrysler Imperial - Okay, I'm gonna throw a sixth candidate in here, just because Chrysler desperately needs a cool car in its lineup. The Imperial might not be the company's most iconic nameplate, but it's one that was quite famous on the luxury market back in the day.
Chrysler introduced the Imperial in 1926, only one year after Walter P. Chrysler founded the company. Developed as a competitor for Cadillac, Lincoln, Packard, and Pierce Arrow, the Imperial was sold as a Chrysler until 1954 and as a separate brand from 1955 to 1983.
The nameplate spawned a long list of iconic luxury automobiles, including Parade Phaeton limousines that were used as presidential cars. Chrysler attempted a revival in 2006 following the introduction of a concept car based on the 300 four-door but the project was canceled.
An Imperial SUV would make an even better case against the Cadillac Escalade and the Lincoln Navigator. Yup, a rig that would sit atop the Jeep Wagoneer.
