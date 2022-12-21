Boss 429 Mustang Sets World Record for Number of Cars at Collector Car Auction

Anyone that has been paying any attention at all to the goings on in the classic collector car world over the last couple of decades should know that the auction business for these relics is booming.
Nowhere is that more evident than with Mecum Auctions which was formed in 2004 by Dana Mecum. The inaugural auction that year was held in a single tent and generated $4 million in sales.
Fast forward to last year, and despite the paralyzing pandemic that swept over the globe the engines that drive the collector car market motored on recording sales in the 100s of millions annually. Mecum alone, set a world record of $217 million in sales at its Mecum Kissimmee auction becoming the first live collector car auction to exceed $200 million. The tent that once hosted the Mecum auction, has now been replaced by the 195-acre Osceola Heritage Park
By all accounts this year is going to begin with a bang with Mecum, Barrett-Jackson, and RM Sotheby's all holding auctions in January. The industry's biggest news thus far, hit the news wires yesterday with the announcement that Mecum Kissimmee 2023 has hit the record-setting 4000-consignment car mark with none other than a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback.
The Auction will take place from January 4-15 and include several notable collections from the likes of the 5-lot Rick Grant III Estate Collection, with everything from ranging from a 1965 Shelby 289 Cobra Roadster to Bentley's Ferrari's and Maserati's.
What's more, lots from the 19-vehicle Gary Thomas collection, the 15-car Kenny and Marilyn Newcombe Mustang Collection, a No Reserve 10 lot collection from David Disiere, nine lots from the Wendlinger Collection and six select vehicles from the MuscleCar Museum collection will hit the block.
The auction will also feature a very unique airplane with a storied history if you are of rock-n-roll ilk. A 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar once owned by the King of Rock-n-Roll Elvis Presley will be up for bid.
It is only fitting the 4000th car to be consigned to the auction would be the aforemention 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback. The Candyapple Red Boss 429 at this year's auction is the 194th Boss 429 ever made and is one of only 279 to come with the 820-S engine.
While it was introduced in the waning years of the true muscle car era, over the years it has established itself as one of the rarest and most highly valued muscle cars to date. In fact, a combined total of just 1,359 Boss 429's were built in 1969 and 1970 and they are known to command up to $500,000. At the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2022, a Boss 429 sold at No Reserve for $280,500 and more recently one sold at the Mecum Monterey 2022 auction for $300,000.
