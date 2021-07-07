Lotus Evija Looks Stunning in Gold and Black Livery

Lotus just unleashed the Emira, a sports car that replaces the Exige, Elise, and the Evora. It's also the company's final gasoline-only vehicle. Meanwhile, the all-electric Evija hypercar is nowhere to be seen in production form. But Lotus showcased a custom-painted example at the Emira's launch party. It's finished in gold and black and looks downright stunning.
If you're familiar with Lotus race cars from the past, you'll recognize this livery as a tribute to an early 1970s single-seater. I'm talking about the Lotus 56B, which tackled the 1971 Formula One championship in the iconic Gold Leaf paint scheme.
Classic Team Lotus just finished restoring the historic race car, which will make an appearance at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed, so the Evija was probably wrapped in gold and black to celebrate the event.
If you're not familiar with the Lotus 56B, you should know that it wasn't a regular F1 car. Instead of a traditional combustion engine, the 56B hit the track with a Pratt & Whitney gas turbine. A fast but fragile design, the 56B finished only one of the three events it entered in 1971. Earlier versions of this car were raced at the Indianapolis 500 in 1968 and 1969.
Classic Team Lotus doesn't provide any information on the gold and black Evija, but it could be a taste of things to come. Specifically, the British firm could offer a range of special liveries inspired by race cars from the past through its Lotus Exclusive customization program.
It has happened in the past with the Exige and Evora, but I've yet to see this livery on offer. Hopefully, the Evija will also become available in the iconic John Player Special paint scheme. Meanwhile, you can check out a virtual rendition of the Evija in all sorts of flashy colors via Real Racing 3.
The company's first all-electric production car, the Lotus Evija has yet to hit public roads. The hypercar went into production this year but the first deliveries are still a few months away from happening.
If the Evija hits the road as advertised, it should generate a massive 2,001 PS and 1,700 Nm of torque (1,974 horsepower and 1,254 pound-feet) from four electric motors and a 70-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The supercar is expected to run for around 400 km (250 miles) on a single charge.
Classic Team Lotus just finished restoring the historic race car, which will make an appearance at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed, so the Evija was probably wrapped in gold and black to celebrate the event.
If you're not familiar with the Lotus 56B, you should know that it wasn't a regular F1 car. Instead of a traditional combustion engine, the 56B hit the track with a Pratt & Whitney gas turbine. A fast but fragile design, the 56B finished only one of the three events it entered in 1971. Earlier versions of this car were raced at the Indianapolis 500 in 1968 and 1969.
Classic Team Lotus doesn't provide any information on the gold and black Evija, but it could be a taste of things to come. Specifically, the British firm could offer a range of special liveries inspired by race cars from the past through its Lotus Exclusive customization program.
It has happened in the past with the Exige and Evora, but I've yet to see this livery on offer. Hopefully, the Evija will also become available in the iconic John Player Special paint scheme. Meanwhile, you can check out a virtual rendition of the Evija in all sorts of flashy colors via Real Racing 3.
The company's first all-electric production car, the Lotus Evija has yet to hit public roads. The hypercar went into production this year but the first deliveries are still a few months away from happening.
If the Evija hits the road as advertised, it should generate a massive 2,001 PS and 1,700 Nm of torque (1,974 horsepower and 1,254 pound-feet) from four electric motors and a 70-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The supercar is expected to run for around 400 km (250 miles) on a single charge.