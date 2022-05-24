One-Owner 1960 Chrysler Imperial Is the Definition of an Amazing Barn Find

Chrysler produced no more, no less than 17,716 Imperials for the model year 1960, and unsurprisingly, the Crown accounted for the lion’s share with some 8,200 units.
The Imperial Custom was the second most popular configuration in 1960 with approximately 7,000 cars, while the LeBaron was obviously the rarest of them all with 1,700 units.
However, the Imperial that was almost impossible to find was actually a special-edition model born in Italy under the supervision of Ghia. Only 16 such Imperials ended up seeing the daylight.
This 1960 model, however, is a regular Crown, but this doesn’t necessarily make it less appealing. The more appealing tidbit, however, is the long time in storage, as the car is apparently a barn find that has recently been saved.
The one-owner Imperial has just 28,000 miles on the clock (this is approximately 45,800 km), and according to eBay seller wreckingyard1, it still runs and drives. The car looks mostly original, so in theory, the engine in charge of putting the wheels in motion should be the factory-fitted 413 with 350 horsepower.
As you can tell from the provided images, this Imperial isn’t necessarily prepared for a new adventure, but the first things it seems to require are a thorough cleaning and detailing. The paint has also faded, but at first glance, it doesn’t seem to look all that bad, despite the advanced age.
Without a doubt, an all-original Imperial in such a good shape isn’t something that you come across too often, and in many ways, this car proves what barn finds are all about.
But at the end of the day, this impressive condition makes it harder for the Chrysler to find a new home, as the vehicle is priced accordingly. The seller wants to get no more, no less than $39,000 for the car, but the Make Offer button has also been enabled, just in case someone has another deal in mind.
