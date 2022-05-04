29 Years in a Barn: 1967 Pontiac GTO Survived the Test of Time, Mice, and Rust Invasion

Finding the right GTO to restore isn’t necessarily as easy as it sounds, especially because all-original models typically come with lots of metal problems and missing parts.
This 1967 example, however, looks to be a very solid candidate for a full restoration, yet it still fails to answer some important questions that could qualify it for such a job.
Before everything, it’s important to know the car spent no more, no less than 29 years in a barn. This Pontiac GTO was parked for long-term storage in 1993, and eBay seller l88b39 says they lived close to the previous owner who initially refused to sell the car.
When the two finally agreed on the sale, it was more or less too late for this GTO, as it ended up struggling with the typical issues of a car spending decades in hiding.
While it does look solid overall, it exhibits the usual rust issues, especially in the trunk. The floors also show spots of rust, while the headliner comes with a mouse hole close to the visor. The frame is still solid, the seller explains.
As for the part that so many people are interested in, in charge of putting the wheels in motion both then and now is a 1967 400 that hasn’t been started in years. Its current condition is currently unknown, but you’d rather not expect it to run anyway.
This GTO is unlikely to sell for cheap, and while the auction starts at $1,000, the seller has also enabled a reserve. However, the Buy It Now price is $15,000, and most likely, the reserve isn’t very far either. We can’t tell if the car continued to be entirely original and if any big parts are missing or not.
Anyone who wants to see the car in person needs to head over to Baldwinsville, New York, where the GTO is currently parked. Of course, taking care of towing is also required given the engine isn’t likely to be running.
