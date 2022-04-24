All-Original 1969 Pontiac GTO Ram Air III Is a Matching-Numbers Surprise, 455 Also at Hand

The 1969 Pontiac GTO production surpassed the 72,000-unit milestone, with the hardtop obviously accounting for the lion’s share with over 58,000 cars.
The convertible, on the other hand, was far behind with just 7,300 units, while the famous Judge made its way to fewer than 7,000 GTOs, 108 of them with a removable top.
When it comes to engines, the most popular choice was the hardtop equipped with the standard 400 and paired with an automatic transmission. Close to 33,000 cars ended up seeing the daylight in this configuration.
At the opposite pole, there’s the Ram Air IV convertible with an automatic transmission, as Pontiac shipped only 14 such GTOs.
The hardtop powered by the 400 Ram Air III is somewhere in between, as approximately 2,000 units ended up being produced with an automatic transmission. One of them is right here, still complete and still original.
As you can see in the photos provided by eBay seller 4mobility, this GTO doesn’t necessarily come in its best shape, but it’s far from the rust bucket condition we’ve seen on other 1969 examples. It’s a doable project, there’s no doubt about it, though fixing it wouldn’t be easy.
Despite flexing a matching-numbers powertrain, the GTO is now fitted with a 455 that doesn’t go with the car. It’s also available for purchase, but at an extra price. The seller says the buyer would get the original Ram Air III engine, and while it’s running, worth knowing is the gas tank needs to be replaced.
As said, everything is still there, and at first glance, this GTO ended up rolling off the assembly lines as a rather high-optioned model. It sports air conditioning, FM radio, power windows, disk brakes, and so much more.
It’s only natural for such a rare car to come with a hefty price tag, and this GTO makes no exception. The seller isn’t willing to let it go for less than $35,000.
