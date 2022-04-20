Original Goat: 1965 Pontiac GTO Hides a Nice Surprise Under the Hood

Most people who purchased a Pontiac GTO back in 1965 picked the hardtop, with the parent company building over 55,700 units in this body style.
Needless to say, the convertibles were much rarer, and one of the main reasons was the price of a GTO with a removable top. However, Pontiac still ended up building more than 11,300 GTO convertibles for this model year.
Ironically, the coupe, which was actually the most affordable GTO back in 1965, was also the least popular choice, as it accounted for just 8,300 cars of the entire production.
When it comes to engines, the GTOs equipped with four-barrel units secured the lion’s share with close to 55,000 units, while the almighty Tri-Power ended up seeing the daylight on approximately 20,500 units back in 1965.
If you want to take a closer look at a 1965 GTO, this example right here is supposed to provide you with it, as it’s an all-original example that has never been restored.
In many ways, this GTO seems to be a very solid restoration candidate, and what makes it even better is its current condition. Sure, this 1965 model obviously needs a full refresh, but nothing seems to be critical right now. The metal appears to be surprisingly solid, and the cabin, despite requiring upholstery fixes, is still in a decent shape.
The engine under the hood still starts and runs, and this is fantastic news given the age of the car, but eBay seller strongt_91 says just one carburetor is currently working.
Such a GTO is typically a bid magnet, and this 1965 example makes no exception. It has already received 7 bids in a few hours online, and there’s a good chance the digital fight will get even fiercer in the coming days. The top offer is $8,000, but the reserve is still in place at the time of writing, with no information as to how high the bidding must go to unlock it.
