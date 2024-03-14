2024 Skoda Superb Orders Available in the UK; First Deliveries Expected This Summer

The 2024 Skoda Superb makes a landing in order catalogs across the UK, debuting the fourth generation of the nameplate and premiering the mild hybrid technology. However, the Czech brand asks a pretty penny for what it brings to the table. Prices start at just under £34,865 (On The Road for the new Superb Hatch), while the Superb Estate is based at £36,165 OTR.
Conservatively, the fourth-gen Superb doesn’t play the all-electric game, preferring a more prudent approach with classic combustion engines (petrol and diesel), a first-ever mild hybrid, and a plug-in hybrid with an electric-only range of over 62 miles (100 kilometers). That’s a direct hit at the rivals - including corporate sibling Volkswagen Passat, Citroen’s C5 X, Peugeot’s 408, and even premium names (the BMW 3 and 5 Series, for example).
Three trim levels are offered - SE Technology, SE L, and Laurin & Klement – and the first deliveries are projected to begin as soon as June. Customers can choose from six different powertrains, ranging from 150 PS to 265 PS (and all backed by the dual-clutch gearbox technology): three petrol engines (1.5-liter and 2.0-litre – the latter in two output versions) and two types of diesel (both displacing 2.0 liters).
Of the six motor versions, just two power the 4x4 drivelines – the top-of-the-range 2.0-liter TSI with 265 PS and 400 Nm and the 193 PS/400 Nm 2.0 Diesel. The other engine variants are a duo of 1.5 TSI petrol inline-fours: one is the plug-in hybrid with 204 PS and 350 Nm system output (with a six-speed DSG automatic), available only on the estate body style; the other one is the mild hybrid 1.5-liter that develops 150 PS and 250 Nm with a seven-speed gearbox).
Regardless of powertrain options, the Skoda Superb debuts with the SE Technology trim level (from £34,865 for the hatch body and £36,165 for the large Estate. Standard specifications include 17-inch Mintaka silver alloy wheels, a 13-inch central infotainment display with integrated Sat Nav, and a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit. The driver seat boasts four-way pneumatic lumbar support and extendable thigh support. Both front seats are heated and can even massage the occupants (if they pay for the option).
The center console no longer sports the shift lever, which has been relocated on the steering column, and a head-up display is available as a first-time option. The driver can use the Škoda Smart Dials and Laura, the voice assistant (which will be upgraded with the addition of ChatGPT in the future), to control the vehicle’s driving and infotainment functions.
A 15-watt wireless fast-charging pad with a simultaneous cooling function keeps the smartphone’s battery full; the rear-view camera has its own washer for improved visibility in less-than-perfect weather conditions. Other safety features include Adaptive Cruise Control with Speed Assist, Lane Assist Plus, Traffic Jam Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, eight airbags, and keyless start/stop.
Apart from more advanced massage functions for the front seats, the SE L buyers will enjoy the hands-free opening of the cargo space lid via the Virtual Pedal (one flick of the foot under the boot and the luggage space electrically-operated lid raises automatically). Additionally, the Estate features an Electric Sliding Parcel Shelf. For an in-depth review of the all-new Superb, play the video below; Thomas Majchrzak from the Autogefuehl YouTube channel goes through everything inside and outside.
The flagship of the 2024 Superb range, the Laurin & Klement, sports 18-inch Belatrix aero anthracite alloys, a dark chrome grille contour, slats, and a rear diffuser strip in the same material. The top-of-line includes a CANTON sound system and a heated, multi-function, two-spoke leather steering wheel with shift paddles. The rear seats, windscreen, and washer nozzles are also heated for extra comfort and visibility.
The all-new Skoda Superb estate sits on a 2,841-mm wheelbase, totaling 4,902 mm (40 mm over the previous generation). The fresh model is slightly slimmer, at 1,849 mm (15 mm below the 2023 iteration), and just a tad taller (1,482 mm – 5 mm above its predecessor). The big gain is visible in the cargo space: 690 liters – 30 more than the third generation (the hatch is just as impressive, at 645 liters).
The Superb Estate iV features a second-generation plug-in hybrid drive with an electric-only range of ‘more than 62 miles’ and DC charging capability. The line is completed by a pair of 2.0-liter plants, developing 204 PS and 320 Nm and 265 PS and 400 Nm, respectively (both seven-speed DSGs). Still, the latter puts the power down via all four wheels.
The level-up model, the Superb SE L, opens at £38,220 (hatch On The Road) and £39,520 (estate OTR) and brings 18-inch Dofida silver alloy wheels, rear LED lights with animated turn signals, and dual rear fog lights. Upfront, a new generation of LED matrix beam headlights includes daytime running lights, Dynamic Range Control and Cornering, and Poor Weather Light. No traditional fog lamps, though – an all-weather light mode replaces them.
Safety-wise, the best-equipped Superb of this year has Park Assist, Trained Parking, an Area View camera, and Progressive Dynamic Steering. This new feature automatically increases the steering angle if the driver fails to control the vehicle in time or doesn’t turn the wheel hard enough to avoid a detected impact. The Superb Laurin & Klement (L&K) starts at £46,100 (hatch) and £47,400 (Estate), a full £2,000 over their 2023 model year versions.
