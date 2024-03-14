2024 Skoda Superb Orders Available in the UK; First Deliveries Expected This Summer

The 2024 Skoda Superb makes a landing in order catalogs across the UK, debuting the fourth generation of the nameplate and premiering the mild hybrid technology. However, the Czech brand asks a pretty penny for what it brings to the table. Prices start at just under £34,865 (On The Road for the new Superb Hatch), while the Superb Estate is based at £36,165 OTR.

12 photos Photo: Skoda