The Brabus 930 Is a Hybrid Luxury Missile With 930 HP That Eats Sports Cars for Breakfast

‘Dear BRABUS Friends, we proudly present to you our new Brabus 930.’ If you received this newsletter, you know better than to stand in awe when the latest cruise battleship from the German tuner roars by. The luxury segment wasn’t typically the realm of horsepower wars, but Brabus decided otherwise. If other carmakers don’t like it, they can settle for one of the ‘losers’ places.
'My Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance is slow,' said not one single soul, living or otherwise. The German tuning house of Brabus took a regular, everyday, normal Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance and built on it. What’s a little exposed carbon fiber between friends, after all? The front spoiler of the Brabus 930 sports raised side flaps that serve a higher purpose beyond the cosmetic improvement. With wind tunnel conclusions in mind, the German high-performance tuner reduced the lift forces on the front axle to allow more high-speed stability.
As if the twin-turbo architecture of the four-liter combustion engine wasn’t scary enough, the Brabus performance upgrade consists of a pair of custom turbochargers with two-inch (52-mm) compressors. This add-on boosts the piston output from 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) to 980 Nm (723 lb-ft) and from 450 kW/612 PS 9 (604 hp) to 544 kW/740 PS (730 hp). To add a breath of fresh air to the fiery assembly, the gaping radiator grille boasts a pair of symmetrical exposed carbon RamAir intakes.
The electric motor on the rear axle completes the output to the peak of 1,510 Nm and 684 kW/930 PS (1,114 lb-ft and 917 hp), hence the ‘930’ in the car’s nomenclature. The carbon aesthetic augmentation continues with attachments for the side air intakes - integrated into the front apron – that cool down the radiators and brakes. At the rear, a carbon diffuser, four round 76-millimeter (three-inch) carbon/titanium exhaust tips, and a carbon spoiler give away the not-so-composed nature of this luxo-missile.
Despite an unladen weight of approximately 2.6 tons, the all-wheel-drive BRABUS 930 accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 290 km/h, and the entire car can be lowered by 10 millimeters (0.4 inches), depending on the selected drive program. The ‘Sport’ setting of the chassis allows the exhaust to play the entire V8 symphony. At the same time, the ‘Coming Home’ program will keep the engine noise to whisper levels.
With 22-inch Brabus Monoblock ZM “Platinum Edition” high-tech forged wheels (forged and CNC machined), the tuner marks the world premiere of this 20-spoke black with a bold center disc design. But, since the exterior design is only good if you're looking at it from outside, the interior of the Brabus 930 features black high-grade leather with a "Seashell Diamond" quilting pattern and matching black piping embossed in the seats. The "77" logos applied to the sides of each seat is a subtle nod to the company’s founding year, 1977.
With improved aerodynamics and uplifted performance, the 2.6-ton barbarian in a tux power-spins all four wheels to a standstill-to-sixty time of 3.1 seconds (0-100 kph/62 mph is 3.2 seconds). Not too shabby for a 210-inch four-seater, four-door land yacht (5.34 meters). The gnarly Brabus also raised (not deleted!) the top speed limiter from the factory 155 mph (250 kph) to 180 mph (290 kph) – still electronically censored.
