Cybertruck V .50-Cal Barrett Is the Most 'Murican Way of Cracking Tesla's Armor Claims

The Cybertruck versus analog bullets – who will win? Surprisingly, it’s not the coffin-shaped stainless steel electric vehicle, contrary to what Elon Musk says. Yes, Tesla did make a video showcasing the doors of the Tesla pickup truck being shot at from close range, with a Tommy gun and a 9mm pistol, before driving off into the sunset scathed but unharmed. Well, the internet decided to put the Cybertruck knight errant in shiny armor to a real test against several firearms.

29 photos Photo: YouTube/JerryRigEverything