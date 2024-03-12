Matte Black Tesla Cybertruck Looks Like It Calls Gotham City Home

Tesla took a long time to turn the 2019 Cybertruck Concept into a fully functional electric pickup, as deliveries commenced at the end of last year. Since then, everyone who matters has had something to say about it, taking one of the two sides: love it or hate it.
The futuristic electron-sipping workhorse has also been subjected to all kinds of tests. And we don't only mean the usual test drives, sometimes from a POV perspective with no input from the person holding the wheel, as it's been also subjected to drag racing and it was involved in a tug-of-war game, too, against an unlikely rival: a diesel-powered Chevrolet Silverado.
Silver was not the preferred color of certain owners, who usually went for black. In the modification process, they have also turned to the aftermarket world to fit new wheels to their pickups, and we have seen quite a few tweaked copies of this model. The list has just grown to include the one pictured above, which came straight from the West Coast Customs garage to the World Wide Web.
The famous tuner shared these images on social media without revealing anything about the project. Thus, we cannot tell you if it has the name of a famous person in the papers or if it is nothing more than an online marketing tool meant to attract more internet fame. What we can tell you, however, is that its tuning stick has touched it, and the vehicle has managed to stay true to the original design.
This Cybertruck also features extra tinted windows for additional privacy, which contributes to the murdered-out look. We are not wheel experts, but those black alloys look like the standard ones to us. The same goes for the tires, as it's very easy to recognize the OEM offering due to the special design.
Albeit something truly different in silver, we think the Tesla Cybertruck looks way better dressed in black, though anyone looking for such a mod will have to remember that they won't be able to slam the doors or other parts with a shopping cart for kicks and not expect some visible scratches. So, if you had such a model parked in your garage, would you keep it stock and go for silver, or would you give it a matte black appearance? Your opinion matters, so speak your mind below in the comments section.
You don't have to be a Tesla connoisseur to tell that the icing on the cake is the new finish – assuming it was repainted and not wrapped in vinyl. The new color is matte black, and it decorates all body panels, from the front bumper and hood to the doors, fenders, and rear bumper.
