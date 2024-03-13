This Is the World's First Tesla Cybertruck in Ferrari Red, and It Looks Amazing

We have seen Tesla Cybertrucks in pretty much all colors out there. With the automaker offering only a few customization options, customers call on aftermarket specialists to personalize their vehicles. Now, here comes the first Tesla Cybertruck in Ferrari Red.
It is not actual paint, but a liquid paint protection film in the so-much-desired Rosso Corsa, one of the most popular paintworks when it comes to Ferraris. The film is sprayable and peelable and protects the stainless steel body of the vehicle. It is not like it actually needed protection since it is scratchproof, blowproof, and bulletproof.
But this is a Tesla Cybertruck that we are dealing with, a vehicle that is huge in every single direction. So there is plenty of red paint protection film to use.
Cybertruck owners have been resorting to wrapping their cars. But what this owner chose is a liquid paint protection film with a matte finish, which has a shade similar to Ferrari's Rosso Corsa, but it is not quite it.
The photos of the Rosso Corsa pickup truck showed up on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum. The liquid PPF was applied by ixuviate, a Cypress, Texas-based firm specializing in automotive paint protection spraying and customization.
Tesla does not offer many customization options. They do offer a factory wrap in five different shades. The Satin Rose Gold and Satin Abyss Blue cost $6,500, while the Slip Grey, Satin Stealth Black, and Satin Ceramic White are available for $6,000.
ixuviate does not mention any price for the color options they offer. However, the one who uploaded the photos on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum mentions that this solution has an advantage over painting because it is peelable and less expensive.
Tesla Cybertruck owners do have many customization shops to ask for help from. This is why we have already seen a lot of Cybertrucks with insane colors. The latest that we reported about was the one trying to mimic the looks of the DeLorean DMC-12 from the Back to the Future blockbuster. With its stainless steel body, the Tesla pickup truck looks as if it is DeLorean's brother from another mother. However, when parked next to each other, the Cybertruck dwarfs the gullwing coupe.
We have also seen a Tesla Cybertruck in a turquoise wrap, looking like a beach day in Miami, Florida. The firm that dressed the vehicle in that wrap actually called the color Miami Blue.
A couple of weeks ago, real estate mogul Manny Khoshbin drove the first-ever Cybertruck in metallic red, and he liked it so much that he said he was going to go online and check the waiting times.
A model wearing Midnight Purple seemed ready for the catwalk as well. However, the one that turned heads in Los Angeles was the color-shifting spectrum-wrap Tesla Cybertruck. The team who wanted to promote it with a film on YouTube had to change location several times to escape all the attention of those who spotted it and get the shooting done.
