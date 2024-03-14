Mansory Goes Mild on the Rolls-Royce Spectre, Teaser Suggests Wild Upgrades Are Coming

It took Mansory around a year to get its hands on the Rolls-Royce Spectre, but the battery-electric luxury grand tourer is finally in their possession, and you know things are about to get wild, don't you?
A shadowy teaser pic we found on the controversial tuner's website suggests Mansory is working on a complete body kit for the Rolls-Royce Spectre. The model will get the usual front and rear add-ons, including a trunk lid spoiler, a new diffuser, and an apron, side skirt extensions, and new trim on the doors and front fenders.
Chances are Mansory will also offer multiple interior options for the Spectre, with high-end leather and Alcantara upholstery available in several lively hues. These will probably be complemented by new seatbelts, fresh trim, and the tuner's logo that should decorate a whole bunch of components inside, as there is no reason to believe they won't go wild on it. After all, this is their signature card.
For now, though, the only upgrade available is a set of wheels. The alloys measure 9.5x23 inches at the front and 10.5x23 inches at the rear. They are called the FD.15 and sport Mansory's center caps, and the company recommends wrapping them in Pirelli P Zero PZ4 tires, 295/35 at the rear and 255/40 at the front.
It is possible that a power boost will not be on the menu. After all, fiddling with electric motors is tricky, and the Rolls-Royce Spectre features two of them. They generate a total output of 567 horsepower (575 ps/430 kW) and produce 664 pound-feet (900 Nm) of torque. The Goodwood auto marque quotes the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) accelerate at 4.5 seconds, an impressive achievement for something that weighs roughly 6,600 lbs or almost three tons.
The battery-electric recipe fits the Rolls-Royce brand like a glove, as its rides have always been extremely quiet and refined, and you cannot go quieter than by applying this method. The range is more than sufficient for the daily commute, as it stands at 320 miles or 515 kilometers on a full charge. The Rolls-Royce Spectre is eye-watering expensive, as it kicks off at approximately $400,000 in the United States of America, and adding a few options to it will make it exceed the half a million dollars mark.
These wheels can be found on other vehicles, including the Cullinan, Range Rover, Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared, and others. There is no word about the pricing, and besides the 23-inch diameter available on the Spectre, they can also be ordered in 21, 22, and 24 inches. We also couldn't tell you when Mansory will introduce the body kit, yet we assume these parts are probably a few months away.
