'89 Ford Bronco Is a California Truck With a Light Tan, Costs Less Than a New Escape

Most classic rides are unreliable and not that comfortable compared to their modern counterparts, and no matter how much oomph they used to enjoy back in the day, they won't blow your mind – unless they're full-blown exotics.
These negatives keep a good chunk of the petrolhead crowd away from classic cars, but if you're not afraid of a little elbow grease and can go over the minuses only to stare at a nicely designed machine whenever you open the garage door, then chances are you're no stranger to old-timers.
The second-hand market comprises countless models from various brands in different shapes, and if you're reading these lines, then you are likely into older Ford Broncos. After all, this story is dedicated to a 1989 example that's looking for a new home, and it is a very interesting proposal.
You're looking at the top trim Eddie Bauer Edition, featuring a black exterior with a few gold accents on top of a tan interior. This truck was sold new in California and features stuff such as the power rear glass, a removable hardtop, power windows, power door locks, and a few other bits and bobs that should make it popular among the classic Bronco crowd.
What else should you know about this vehicle? That it has been properly maintained over the last 35 years. However, that doesn't mean it's a low-mileage example. Not by far, as the odometer reads 125,653 miles (202,219 km). Despite the high mileage, we expect this Bronco to have still a lot of life left in it. Mind you, you should inspect it in person if you're having second thoughts, and you will have to schedule an appointment for that.
The ad can be accessed here, and it represents the next step for getting in touch with the vendor. But don't click on that link just yet, as we still have to mention the asking price. Thus, to park it in your driveway, you will have to pay $26,900. There are far more affordable older Broncos out there, but there are others that cost a heck of a lot more, and for a similar sum, you won't get near the new one, which starts at under $40k before destination. This one is more affordable than the Focus-based Escape, too, which can be had from under $30k, excluding destination and dealer fees.
The second-hand market comprises countless models from various brands in different shapes, and if you're reading these lines, then you are likely into older Ford Broncos. After all, this story is dedicated to a 1989 example that's looking for a new home, and it is a very interesting proposal.
You're looking at the top trim Eddie Bauer Edition, featuring a black exterior with a few gold accents on top of a tan interior. This truck was sold new in California and features stuff such as the power rear glass, a removable hardtop, power windows, power door locks, and a few other bits and bobs that should make it popular among the classic Bronco crowd.
The V8 firepower was quite common in this generation, but this copy features the top motor, which is a 5.8-liter V8. The 351 ci engine is said to provide "ample power and torque for both on and off-road adventures." It's mated to an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, and this old Bronco looks ready to take on the great outdoors without any modifications.
What else should you know about this vehicle? That it has been properly maintained over the last 35 years. However, that doesn't mean it's a low-mileage example. Not by far, as the odometer reads 125,653 miles (202,219 km). Despite the high mileage, we expect this Bronco to have still a lot of life left in it. Mind you, you should inspect it in person if you're having second thoughts, and you will have to schedule an appointment for that.
The ad can be accessed here, and it represents the next step for getting in touch with the vendor. But don't click on that link just yet, as we still have to mention the asking price. Thus, to park it in your driveway, you will have to pay $26,900. There are far more affordable older Broncos out there, but there are others that cost a heck of a lot more, and for a similar sum, you won't get near the new one, which starts at under $40k before destination. This one is more affordable than the Focus-based Escape, too, which can be had from under $30k, excluding destination and dealer fees.