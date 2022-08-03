2023 Mazda CX-50 Becomes Pricier, Rugged-Looking Meridian Edition Joins the Range

The Mazda CX-50 has become more adventurous for the 2023 model year, with the Japanese automaker introducing the new Meridian Edition stateside.
Building on the 2.5 Turbo model, the 2023 CX-50 Meridian Edition is a more rugged version of the crossover, featuring new headlight garnish, bespoke hood graphic, side rocker panels, and 18-inch wheels, with black locks and lug nuts, wrapped in 225/60 Falken all-terrain tires. It comes in Zircon Sand or Polymetal Gray, on top of the Terracotta leather interior with black accents.
Pricing for this model kicks off at $39,950, excluding destination, and the CX-50 is equipped with the company’s Mi-Drive that includes the Normal, Sport, Off-Road, and Towing driving modes. In the latter, when fitted with the Genuine Mazda Tow Hitch, it can tow up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kg). Powering it is the turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that develops 256 hp (260 ps / 191 kW) and 320 lb-ft (434 Nm) of torque on 93 octane fuel, and 227 hp (230 ps / 169 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) on 87 octane gasoline.
Optionally, customers can get the Apex Package, first seen during the grand unveiling of the CX-50 last fall. Aimed exclusively at the Meridian Edition, it brings front and rear splash guards, roof-mounted black crossbars, and roof platform that allows customers to secure more equipment to the roof, or add the rooftop tent part of Mazda’s accessories.
Regardless of the powertrain, the rest of the CX-50 grades can be had with the Meridian Choice Package. This is a dealer-installed option that brings matte black hood graphic with a different design than the one on the Meridian Edition, splash guards, side rocker garnish, headlight garnish, roof-mounted black crossbars, roof platform, and black wheel locks and lug nuts.
With the introduction of the Meridian Edition, the 2023 Mazda CX-50 has 10 available packages. The family has also become more expensive as of August 2, with each one costing $750 more. The destination and handling charges have gone up by $50, to $1,275, and $1,320 in Alaska.
Pricing for this model kicks off at $39,950, excluding destination, and the CX-50 is equipped with the company’s Mi-Drive that includes the Normal, Sport, Off-Road, and Towing driving modes. In the latter, when fitted with the Genuine Mazda Tow Hitch, it can tow up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kg). Powering it is the turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that develops 256 hp (260 ps / 191 kW) and 320 lb-ft (434 Nm) of torque on 93 octane fuel, and 227 hp (230 ps / 169 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) on 87 octane gasoline.
Optionally, customers can get the Apex Package, first seen during the grand unveiling of the CX-50 last fall. Aimed exclusively at the Meridian Edition, it brings front and rear splash guards, roof-mounted black crossbars, and roof platform that allows customers to secure more equipment to the roof, or add the rooftop tent part of Mazda’s accessories.
Regardless of the powertrain, the rest of the CX-50 grades can be had with the Meridian Choice Package. This is a dealer-installed option that brings matte black hood graphic with a different design than the one on the Meridian Edition, splash guards, side rocker garnish, headlight garnish, roof-mounted black crossbars, roof platform, and black wheel locks and lug nuts.
With the introduction of the Meridian Edition, the 2023 Mazda CX-50 has 10 available packages. The family has also become more expensive as of August 2, with each one costing $750 more. The destination and handling charges have gone up by $50, to $1,275, and $1,320 in Alaska.