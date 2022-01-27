First-Ever 2023 Mazda CX-50 Rolls off Assembly Line at Carmaker's New U.S. Facility

The first-ever 2023 Mazda CX-50 rolled off the Discovery Line at the carmaker’s new Huntsville, Alabama plant. The made-in-USA crossover is aimed specifically at North American buyers, featuring strong driving dynamics and the ability to venture further into the outdoors.
The facility itself is operated jointly by Mazda and Toyota – it's called Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) - and began operations back in September of last year, targeting a total of 300,000 vehicles annually. Up to 150,000 units are expected to be manufactured each year for both Toyota and Mazda.
“This is an exciting day for both MTM team members and MNAO employees to celebrate the first CX-50 to roll off the Discovery Line at MTM,” said Toyota, Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) president and CEO, Jeff Guyton.
“The production of the CX-50 here signifies the importance of the North American market to Mazda and our commitment to investing in the U.S.”
All 2023 CX-50 models will come standard with the latest I-Activ All-Wheel Drive technology, as well as Mazda Intelligent Drive Select, or Mi-Drive. At launch, the CX-50 will be available with either a Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter naturally aspirated engine or the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo, mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox – rest assured that electrified powertrains are coming (in the following years), including a traditional hybrid model.
As for the interior, Mazda considers it to be “well-crafted”, featuring a driver-focused layout. It also offers Mazda’s first-ever panoramic moonroof and a cargo area designed to help support and enable outdoor activities. Meanwhile, the high strength roof rails and reinforced B-pillars and door jambs help when it comes to securing equipment on the roof of the new crossover.
The 2023 Mazda CX-50 will be available this spring, with various pre-production trim and accessories shown in the press release expected to be made available later this year. We’re curious to see how well it will be received in comparison to the well-established CX-5 and CX-9.
“This is an exciting day for both MTM team members and MNAO employees to celebrate the first CX-50 to roll off the Discovery Line at MTM,” said Toyota, Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) president and CEO, Jeff Guyton.
“The production of the CX-50 here signifies the importance of the North American market to Mazda and our commitment to investing in the U.S.”
All 2023 CX-50 models will come standard with the latest I-Activ All-Wheel Drive technology, as well as Mazda Intelligent Drive Select, or Mi-Drive. At launch, the CX-50 will be available with either a Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter naturally aspirated engine or the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo, mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox – rest assured that electrified powertrains are coming (in the following years), including a traditional hybrid model.
As for the interior, Mazda considers it to be “well-crafted”, featuring a driver-focused layout. It also offers Mazda’s first-ever panoramic moonroof and a cargo area designed to help support and enable outdoor activities. Meanwhile, the high strength roof rails and reinforced B-pillars and door jambs help when it comes to securing equipment on the roof of the new crossover.
The 2023 Mazda CX-50 will be available this spring, with various pre-production trim and accessories shown in the press release expected to be made available later this year. We’re curious to see how well it will be received in comparison to the well-established CX-5 and CX-9.