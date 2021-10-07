Mazda To Expand SUV Range, CX-70 and CX-90 Coming to U.S. While CX-60 and CX-80 to Europe

Mazda has announced plans to expand its SUV line-up starting next year, a project that will result in the carmaker having a fully electrified range before the turn of the decade. In the short term, two brand new models, the CX-60 and CX-80, will be introduced throughout Europe during the next two years.
While the Japanese brand is looking to offer its European buyers a wider choice of people haulers, U.S. buyers, as well as those living in various non-European markets, can expect additional new models in the CX-70 and CX-90, to go with a smaller CX-50 crossover. In terms of size, only models CX-60 through CX-90 will be part of Mazda’s new “Large Product group”.
The new European models, the CX-60 and CX-80, will create “positive business growth over the medium-to-long term,” according to the carmaker, “making full use of the company’s Building Block development and product strategy,” which includes Skyactiv tech as well as new bundled planning and flexible production.
The CX-60 and CX-80 will feature two-row and three-row seating, respectively, to go with plug-in hybrid systems comprised of straight-four gasoline engines and electric motors (one per system).
A new generation of straight-six Skyactiv-X gasoline engines and Skyactiv-D diesel engines will also be introduced, together with a 48V mild hybrid system.
During the first half of next year, Mazda will also launch a new version of its first mass-production EV, the MX-30, featuring multiple electrification technologies using the brand’s unique rotary engine as a generator. Then, starting with 2025, Mazda will deploy several new products on a new EV-dedicated platform, as a prequel to electrifying the entire range by 2030.
As for its current models, the CX-5 for example (recently updated) will remain one of the core models tasked with driving Mazda’s business globally. Together with the CX-30, the CX-5 will continue to introduce future safety technologies and connectivity features.
