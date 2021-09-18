Mazda Miata Shooting Brake Looks Like a Modern Bread Van in Crisp Rendering

The most potent Miata only makes 160 horsepower. By today's standards, that's almost laughably low, especially for a car that tries to pass itself as somewhat sporty. Yes, it's also reasonably light by the same standards (2,370 lbs / 1,075 kg), but it's not like that's enough to give it an enviable power-to-weight ratio. Without pulling out our calculators, we know it's going to be below 150 hp/ton (alright, we did run the Calculator app and it's 148.8 hp/ton).
Alright, maybe the low power output is deceiving. Maybe it can magically make a lot more of what's on offer than other vehicles. Nope, it can't. The 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) acceleration takes 7.4 seconds, and the top speed sits at a lackluster 134 mph (216 km/h). You have diesel hatchbacks with better numbers than those.
So why has Mazda's little convertible gained such a huge following? Well, it's all about keeping things simple and staying true to the roots of the whole roadster idea. The Miata has the perfect ingredients and in the right quantities: it has just enough power to be perky, but not go over the top, it has a manual transmission (automatic is an option, but you need to give yourself a good look in the mirror if you buy one without a stick), it's got rear-wheel-drive, it's light, it has a naturally-aspirated engine that needs to be worked to get the most out of, and it has responsive steering that's guaranteed to keep the driver involved when the road stops being straight.
Those are the kind of things you can read about all day, but really need to experience for yourself if you're to understand what they're all about. Kind of like ice cream: we could sit here and tell you it's cold, sweet, flavory, and creamy, but if you never had one before, our description would be nothing compared to the real thing.
Mazda is partially catering to this need with the RF model (Retractable Fastback), but an arguably even better option would be a shooting brake version. The body style has been made famous by BMW's Z3 Coupe, its shape earning it the not very flattering nicknames of "bread van" or "clown shoe", but even so the model is still enjoying something close to cult status.
The MX-5/Miata has all it needs to replicate that in modern times, and this rendering proves it beyond doubt. The extra weight would probably be negligible and could easily be offset by squeezing a bit more power out of the 2.0-liter engine. The fact most of it sits over the rear wheels can't be a bad thing either as it would help increase traction.
Unlike the BMW model, the Miata has no reason to fear any derogatory nicknames either because its proportions look spot-on. If anything, it makes us wish Mazda would give it a slightly longer wheelbase, two more seats, and a bit more oomph. With that design, those handling characteristics, and the added practicality, the Japanese company would be sitting on a gold mine. That's probably not true, but it would still make for a hell of a car.
