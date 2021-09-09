Little Mazda MX-5 Miata Goes for Shot of Widebody Glory, Turns NFS Canyon Carver

2 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Virtually Dresses Up in Hypersonic Gray to Ease the Wait

The current iteration of the legendary Mazda MX-5 Miata – the ND generation – has been around since way back in 2014. Now, we haven’t forgotten its RF (retractable fastback) is still a bit younger. 7 photos



Sure, given that we are dealing with Los Angeles-based virtual artist Musa Rio Tjahjono (the pixel master behind the musartwork account on social media), this widebody MX-5 Miata creation gets both sides of the coin. First and foremost, it’s a CGI adaptation of the real



On the flip side, we are dealing here with the Head Designer of the (in)famous West Coast Customs aftermarket outlet. So, just in case anyone dares to make this a real thing, it’s only natural the project build would be handled by WCC. After all, many still appreciate their (sometimes)



Whether on virtual roads or not, this widebody MX-5 Miata looks ready to become a canyon carver in its own right. After all, it would naturally get the proper aero bits (including that humongous rear wing) to remain attached to the tarmac as if glued, as well as the cool rubber to deliver the power.



And better worry about the mill that delivers it, as Musa has already taken care of the styling – and even advanced both a shiny and



So, the MX-5 Miata would sport a Toyota 2JZ-GTE twin-turbo inline-six





