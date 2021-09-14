2022 Mazda CX-5 Facelift Shows Refined Styling, Features Standard i-Activ AWD

Introduced in 2012 and redesigned in 2016, the CX-5 gets yet another nip-and-tuck job to keep it relevant in the overcrowded compact utility vehicle segment. As far as the U.S. market is concerned, the biggest change for the 2022 model year is the i-Activ AWD system, which is standard issue now.
I have a theory as to why front-wheel drive isn’t available for the 2022 model year. Considering that Mazda is developing the next-generation crossover on a rear-/all-wheel-drive platform known as the Large Architecture, the pricing difference may be a little easier to digest this way.
i-Activ AWD continuously monitors the weight transfer based on cornering forces and acceleration forces. When the situation calls for it, Mazda’s proprietary all-wheel-drive system shifts torque to the appropriate wheels just like any other all-driven system in this particular segment of vehicles.
It’s also worth noting that many customers opt for the i-Activ system because that’s what you want in a crossover and because AWD makes a difference in the corners and soft-road situations in a vehicle with a high center of gravity. From the standpoint of exterior styling, “refined” would be the best word to describe the CX-5 in the photo gallery. The horizontally-spaced rectangular lights, three-dimensional texture of the front grille, aluminum wheels and signature wing pretty much sum up the makeover.
Previously known as the Grand Touring Reserve, the 2.5 Turbo stands out from the rest of the lineup with sport-minded touches. Gloss-black finishes open the list of visual enhancements, along with red accents and red stitching. The 2.5 Turbo Signature levels up to body-color cladding, silver-finished wheels, Nappa leather upholstery and genuine woodgrain.
Mazda has further improved the CX-5 crossover with Mazda Intelligent Drive Select. To whom it may concern, Mi-Drive is exactly what you think it is: a switch that enables the driver to select a drive mode. Suspension updates, better NVH, increased frame rigidity, and a more responsive six-speed automatic transmission round off the list of 2022 model year changes.
i-Activ AWD continuously monitors the weight transfer based on cornering forces and acceleration forces. When the situation calls for it, Mazda’s proprietary all-wheel-drive system shifts torque to the appropriate wheels just like any other all-driven system in this particular segment of vehicles.
It’s also worth noting that many customers opt for the i-Activ system because that’s what you want in a crossover and because AWD makes a difference in the corners and soft-road situations in a vehicle with a high center of gravity. From the standpoint of exterior styling, “refined” would be the best word to describe the CX-5 in the photo gallery. The horizontally-spaced rectangular lights, three-dimensional texture of the front grille, aluminum wheels and signature wing pretty much sum up the makeover.
Previously known as the Grand Touring Reserve, the 2.5 Turbo stands out from the rest of the lineup with sport-minded touches. Gloss-black finishes open the list of visual enhancements, along with red accents and red stitching. The 2.5 Turbo Signature levels up to body-color cladding, silver-finished wheels, Nappa leather upholstery and genuine woodgrain.
Mazda has further improved the CX-5 crossover with Mazda Intelligent Drive Select. To whom it may concern, Mi-Drive is exactly what you think it is: a switch that enables the driver to select a drive mode. Suspension updates, better NVH, increased frame rigidity, and a more responsive six-speed automatic transmission round off the list of 2022 model year changes.